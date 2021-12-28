Soha Ali Khan lays perfect fitness inspo to burn holiday calories with headstand

The best thing that came out of this pandemic year is that fans got a sneak-peek of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's playroom as mommy and Bollywood actor-writer Soha Ali Khan turned it into her workout studio and shared inspiring core exercises that tempted the fitness freaks in us. However, this Tuesday, Soha moved over cardio workouts to give fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of her jaw-dropping Yoga session and we were smitten as she nailed a perfect headstand or Sirshasana in Inaaya's colourful playroom.

Taking to her social media handle, Soha shared a video in the story feature that gave a glimpse of her robust exercise session. Donning a sleeveless peach crop top teamed with a pair of black tights, Soha completed her athleisure look with a pair of white sneakers and hair pulled back into a ponytail to ace the sporty style.

The video featured her standing topsy turvy on the crown of her head. Balancing her bodyweight on her head with legs raised towards the ceiling, Soha nailed a perfect headstand which is also called Salamba Shirshasana or just Shirshasana in Yoga.

Soha Ali Khan performs a headstand (Instagram/sakpataudi)

Benefits of headstand or Yoga's Sirshasana

Yoga headstand is also called Salamba Shirshasana or just Shirshasana which is good for stimulating and providing refreshed blood to various endocrine glands for improving the body’s overall functionality. It also strengthens one’s core along with increasing upper body strength and stamina.

Headstand is not advised during menstruation or in cases of high blood pressure, hiatal hernia, heart palpitations or glaucoma. Though nicknamed “king” of all the asanas, Yoga headstand is most often reported as the cause of an injury hence, should be practised after gaining much balance.