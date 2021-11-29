Soha Ali Khan starts the week 'on the right foot - or the right hand'

Soha Ali Khan's Monday motivation videos are always impactful. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, keeps serving weekly motivation for her Instagram family in the form of videos that document her own fitness routine. Be it acing a military style workout or sharing a glimpse of the way she prepared her body and mind before Diwali, Soha Ali Khan's exercise routine is goals for us.

The actor is known for her high intensity workouts and some of them are not for the faint-hearted. Soha doesn’t even need a dedicated place for a workout. She can turn around the space around her into her fitness arena. From her living room to the staircase of her home, Soha can ace her fitness routine anytime, anywhere.

On Monday, Soha shared a short video of her fitness routine and the way she started this week on the right note, we are smitten beyond words. In the video, Soha started her workout with a handstand and her legs supported against the wall. In the later part of the video, she can be seen acing the handstand while simultaneously balancing her body on one hand. In the end part of the video, Soha can be seen doing jumping squats and jumping lunges in her living room. "Start the week off on the right foot - or the right hand! Monday motivation," she captioned her video. Take a look:

The exercise routine, performed by Soha, comes with multiple health benefits. Handstand helps in strengthening the core muscles, developing the balance of the body and increasing circulation and lymph flow. Squats, on the other hand, helps in strengthening the muscles of the lower body and shedding the extra calories. Lunges help in working out of the abdominal muscles, back muscles, gluteal muscles, quadriceps, hamstrings and calves.

