Sonnalli Seygall performs headstand, speaks of discipline and self-love

Sonnalli Seygall's fitness diaries are treat for sore eyes. The actor keeps setting the bar higher for us with snippets from her workout diaries. Be it performing yoga with the backdrop of Rishikesh behind her setting the mood or taking up a routine in her living room or the gym, Sonnalli's fitness diaries keep getting better by the day. Sonnalli also believes in the power of yoga and how it helps in healing the mind, body and the soul. The actor keeps travelling to Rishikesh – hailed as the yoga capital of the world. Sonnalli recently took up a new routine – AcroYoga. In this fitness routine, two people balance each other through an intense yoga routine and it usually involves lifting a person. Sonnalli's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her workout diaries and they keep giving us with all the inspo we need.

Sonnalli Seygall, a day back, shared a short snippet of herself performing a headstand in her room. In the video, the actor can be seen stretching her hands and balancing her body in the headstand position with her legs against the mirror. With the video, the actor also spoke about the importance of discipline in life. The actor wrote the text in the video and explained the relationship between self-love and discipline and why it is needed for everyone to stay healthy and happy. Take a look at her video here:

Headstand comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the upper body, spine, core and the abdominal muscles. It also helps in stimulating the lymphatic system and boosting digestion. Incorporating this position in the daily fitness routine also helps in enhancing lung capacity and activating the pituitary and pineal glands. Performing headstand also helps in alleviating stress, depression and relaxing the mind.