Sonnalli Seygall's post-workout health drink is loaded with nutrients

Sonnalli Seygall loves her workout routine. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing snippets of her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. The actor is recently back from her long trip in Rishikesh – when in the city of the hills and temples, Sonnalli did it all, from acing yoga routines by the river with the hills lined in the backdrop, to basking in the winter sun in the hill station and acing a AcroYoga routine with her fitness partner.

Sonnalli is now back at home and is loving it here. With her pet pooch for company, Sonnalli finished her weekend workout routine in style. She also shared a health fact about the kind of health drink that we should have right after an intense workout routine. The body gets dehydrated after a workout session and it is important to replenish the fluid levels of the body. Sonnalli shared a picture of the health drink that she has after her workouts, and we are taking notes.

Sonnalli shared a picture of her drink and noted down the ingredients for her Instagram family. She blended coconut water, mint leaves, chia seeds, coconut malai and lemon and drank it. Take a look at the picture of Sonnalli's health drink here:

Coconut water, high in potassium and free of fat and cholesterol, helps in keeping the body hydrated and promotes healthier skin. Mint leaves are rich with nutrients, which helps in relieving indigestion and irritable bowel syndrome. It also helps in improving cold symptoms. Chia seeds, on the other hand, are loaded with antioxidants, minerals, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids, which helps in controlling blood sugar levels, promoting better heart health and supporting stronger bones. Coconut malai is also loaded with nutrients such as fiber, manganese, iron, zinc, phosphorus and potassium which helps the body. Lemon, on the other hand, is rich in vitamin C and flavonoids, which help in keeping the weight in control and improving the heart health.