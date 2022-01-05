With Surya Namaskar, Sonnalli Seygall is praying for herself and the world

Sonnalli Seygall is on a praying mode – the actor kickstarted the year 2022 on a high note. Sonnalli is currently in Rishikesh for her new Year trip and since then, her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her ventures in the city. With the scenic beauty of Rishikesh in the backdrop, Sonnalli shared snippets of her trip diaries – from doing yoga in the valley overlooking the mountains to learning to make dumplings in a local restaurant of the city, Sonnalli did it all. The city of Rishikesh is embedded with temples – Sonnalli also went on an exploration of the city.

The actor, however, did not take a break from her fitness routine. Being amidst the hills and the calm, Sonnalli often started her mornings with her yoga routine. From acing several yoga positions to taking a break and basking in the winter sun falling on her face, Sonnalli's Instagram stories stood witness to everything that she did in the past few days.

A day back, Sonnalli shared a glimpse of the prayer that she made as she moved on to this new year. The actor shared a picture of herself doing the Surya Namaskar while sitting on the rocks beside a river. With her back to the camera, Sonnalli can be seen sitting with her hands stretched on top of her head in a namaskar position. Dressed in a pink sports bra and a matching pair of gym trousers, Sonnalli can be seen engrossed in the yoga routine.

With the picture, Sonnalli also shared her thought on what she wishes to change about herself and the world in the new year. She wrote that she wishes to have a strong mind that is efficient enough to chase her dreams. She further added that she also said a little prayer for the world where she wants the effect of coronavirus to vanish forever. "Here’s to a healthier 2022," she added. Take a look:

Surya Namaskar helps in strengthening the joints and the muscles. It also helps in stretching the spine and the abdominal muscles. When done regularly, it helps in shedding the extra kilos from the body and combating insomnia.