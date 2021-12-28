Sonnalli Seygall's yoga perfection is 'all about practising'

Sonnalli Seygall believes in practicing and striving to be better. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, swears by high intensity workouts and yoga. The actor's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her yoga routine and they are a marvel to look at. From making yoga fun to casually showing off her fitness skills which are almost impossible for us to ace – Sonnalli's fitness game is to the point.

Sonnalli is currently in Rishikesh, on her year-end trip. The actor recently took off to the hill station and since then she has been doing it all from making dumplings to acing several fitness routines in the city. The city is embedded with temples, and Sonnalli has found a quiet corner to connect with her inner soul through yoga. A day back, Sonnalli shared a glimpse of how she aced a AcroYoga routine with one of her fitness partners. The AcroYoga is referred to the routine that involves both Acrobatics and Yoga positions to create body awareness.

On Tuesday, Sonnalli shared a short video of herself performing her morning yoga routine. In the video, Sonnalli can be seen performing various yoga routines and working on her flexibility, as well as the major muscle groups of the body. In the video, Sonnalli can be seen stretching her body by standing and then bending to touch her feet. In the later part of the video, the actor can be seen balancing her legs on just her palms. For Sonnalli, it is all about striving to be better through practice and active listening. "Morning yoga," she wrote on her stories. Take a look at the snippets here:

Instagram stories of Sonnalli Seygall. (Instagram/@sonnalliseygall)

Yoga comes with various health benefits. It helps in improving strength, balance and flexibility of the body. It also helps in developing the health of the heart and relaxing the mind and body.