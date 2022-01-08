Sonnalli Seygall working out with her doggo is the cutest weekend fitness inspo

Sonnalli Seygall is a fitness enthusiast. The actor, when not working for the big screen, is often spotted in the quaint corners of her living room or her gym, engrossed in a workout routine. Sonnalli swears by yoga and high intensity workouts and some of them are not for the faint-hearted. The actor is freshly back from her year-end trip in Rishikesh and she is back on her yoga mat to take on the day with a fresh and fit start. Sonnalli loves to work out and she also loves being around her dogs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonnalli's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself documenting her fitness routine for her Instagram family. The actor, when in Rishikesh, started the year on a high note by performing her yoga routine amidst nature, with a river flowing beside and the mountains lining her backdrop. With the pictures, Sonnalli also spoke of the need of keeping the mind healthy in order have the strength to fight the chaos and reach our dreams. She also wrote a little prayer for the world that it should heal from the grapples of covid-19 faster.

ALSO READ: With Surya Namaskar, Sonnalli Seygall is praying for herself and the world

However, now Sonnalli is back at home to her dogs. A day back, Sonnalli shared a short snippet on her Instagram stories and have us a glimpse of how it feels to workout with your doggo running around you. In the cute snippet, Sonnalli can be seen working out on her yoga mat and trying to do her stretches while her golden retriever dog can be seen running around her and going to her for some love. Aww. Sonnalli, in the later part of the video, can be seen holding her dog for some time before giving him a latch of sorts to go play elsewhere. However, the doggo kept making cameo on her video and gave us all the aww moments that we need to start out day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram story of Sonnalli Seygall. (Instagram/@sonnalliseygall)

Stretches, as performed by Sonnalli in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. They help in improving the posture and the mobility of the body. They also help in enhancing the flexibility and the blood flow to the muscles. Stretches help in reducing the risk of injuries as well.