Spices that are must-haves in your kitchen counter

India is known as the home of spices. The wide variety of spices, extracted from bark, stems and seeds of plants are predominantly used in Indian food preparations for flavour and colour. However, the wide range of spices and the mandatory spice box present in every quintessential Indian kitchen is more than just flavour and colour. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Kavita Devgan, Nutritionist, Tata Sampann said, “While they are known to add tang and flavour to foods scientists and researchers world over now agree that spices are more than just treats for taste buds and in fact deliver multiple health benefits.”

She further noted down ten spices that are must-haves in every kitchen counter, not just for the flavour they bring to the food, but for the health benefits as well. Take a look:

Turmeric: This spice consists of curcumin which comes loaded with several health benefits – it is antiviral in nature, helps in lowering the levels of inflammatory enzymes and is purifying. Turmeric is loaded with antioxidants, is anti-fungal, anti-microbial and anti-bacterial properties which helps in fighting infections as well.

Cumin seeds: Cumin seeds are loaded with iron which further helps in facilitating the transportation of oxygen to the parts of the body and is important for energy production. It also helps in boosting the metabolism and the immunity of the body.

Black pepper: Black pepper contains antioxidant, antibacterial agents, vitamin C and works as an excellent antibiotic.

Clove: This spice helps in preventing respiratory tract infections by breaking up phlegm in throat and esophagus.

Carrom seeds: This spice helps in warding off nasal blockage, flu and cold. It also helps in dealing with respiratory ailments.

Sesame seeds: These seeds consist of lignans, which helps in enhancing the function of liver enzymes. The essential fatty acids and protein also help in increasing the metabolic rate.

Fennel seeds: These seeds help in facilitating digestion and reducing flatulence. It also helps in clearing out excess uric acid in the bloodstream and promoting digestion of fats.

Onion seeds: Also known as kalonji, they contain thymoquinone, which helps in fighting against inflammation in the lungs.

Cinnamon: Dalchini helps in activating the enzymes in the body, preventing diabetes and combating cold, flu and digestive disorders.

Fenugreek seeds: “Helps balance blood sugar in diabetics as it helps decrease the insulin response. The fiber content of fenugreek extract plays a role in its ability to moderate the metabolism of glucose in the digestive tract. It is also hypolipidemic - reduces body triglycerides and serum cholesterol. Also helps beat water retention as fenugreek seeds, as they are diuretic,” added the Nutritionist.

