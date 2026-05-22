Spine surgeon reveals simple yet effective ways to better manage Ankylosing Spondylitis symptoms

Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS) is an inflammatory arthritis that specifically affects the spine and the sacroiliac joint, causing prolonged inflammation, pain, and stiffness leading to a progressive loss of movement when inadequately managed. With between 0.1 and 0.5 percent of the Indian population affected by forms of spondyloarthritis, the call for adequate patient education and proper management is growing in the rheumatology community and that of spine surgeons. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shrikant Dalal, Robotic, endoscopic, and minimally invasive spine surgeon at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, shared tips on managing the same.

Management tips for Ankylosing Spondylitis.(Unsplash)

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What is Ankylosing Spondylitis?

Dr Shrikant said, “Ankylosing Spondylitis is more than a rheumatological problem, but a progressive spinal condition that can eventually cause spinal fusion, deformities, and even fractures if inadequately managed over many years.” All spine surgeons should therefore play a critical role in the lives of AS patients.

Ankylosing Spondylitis is more than a rheumatological problem, but a progressive spinal condition. (Unsplash)

Key management tips for Ankylosing Spondylitis

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{{^usCountry}} Here are the management tips for Ankylosing Spondylitis: Daily movement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the management tips for Ankylosing Spondylitis: Daily movement {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Shrikant recommends adhering to a daily regimen of stretching and physiotherapy exercises, especially spinal extension and breathing exercises, to maintain proper posture and lung expansion. Physical activity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Shrikant recommends adhering to a daily regimen of stretching and physiotherapy exercises, especially spinal extension and breathing exercises, to maintain proper posture and lung expansion. Physical activity {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Dalal, engage in low-impact physical activities like swimming, yoga, and walking to relieve stiffness and increase functional ability without aggravating the affected joints. Take prescribed medicines {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Dalal, engage in low-impact physical activities like swimming, yoga, and walking to relieve stiffness and increase functional ability without aggravating the affected joints. Take prescribed medicines {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Obey your rheumatologist’s prescribed drug therapy, including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs, or biological agents such as TNF inhibitors and IL-17 inhibitors, depending on the severity of your condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Obey your rheumatologist’s prescribed drug therapy, including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs, or biological agents such as TNF inhibitors and IL-17 inhibitors, depending on the severity of your condition. {{/usCountry}}

Engage in low-impact physical activities like swimming, yoga, and walking to relieve stiffness. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} Visit your doctor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visit your doctor {{/usCountry}}

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Visit a spine expert if you experience neurological complications or severe spine deformity. Today, minimally invasive surgery is available for advanced cases of AS.

Take care of other issues

Dr Dalal advises taking care of associated disorders because uveitis, psoriasis, and inflammatory bowel disease often accompany AS and need specialist intervention.

Take breaks

Sitting for a long duration is not good for anyone, especially for people with spondylitis. Dr Dalal said, “Do not sit for long hours; schedule regular breaks every 30-45 minutes during your office hours to avoid stiffness.”

Sleep properly

Achieve healthy sleeping positions by resting on a firm bed, lying supine, and using minimal pillows to avoid spinal curvature deformity.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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