Spine surgeon reveals simple yet effective ways to better manage Ankylosing Spondylitis symptoms
Spondylitis is one of the painful health issues that impacts everyday lifestyle. Here are some tips that can help you manage it effectively.
Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS) is an inflammatory arthritis that specifically affects the spine and the sacroiliac joint, causing prolonged inflammation, pain, and stiffness leading to a progressive loss of movement when inadequately managed. With between 0.1 and 0.5 percent of the Indian population affected by forms of spondyloarthritis, the call for adequate patient education and proper management is growing in the rheumatology community and that of spine surgeons. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shrikant Dalal, Robotic, endoscopic, and minimally invasive spine surgeon at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, shared tips on managing the same.
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What is Ankylosing Spondylitis?
Dr Shrikant said, “Ankylosing Spondylitis is more than a rheumatological problem, but a progressive spinal condition that can eventually cause spinal fusion, deformities, and even fractures if inadequately managed over many years.” All spine surgeons should therefore play a critical role in the lives of AS patients.
Key management tips for Ankylosing Spondylitis
Here are the management tips for Ankylosing Spondylitis:
Daily movement{{/usCountry}}
Here are the management tips for Ankylosing Spondylitis:
Daily movement{{/usCountry}}
Dr Shrikant recommends adhering to a daily regimen of stretching and physiotherapy exercises, especially spinal extension and breathing exercises, to maintain proper posture and lung expansion.
Physical activity{{/usCountry}}
Dr Shrikant recommends adhering to a daily regimen of stretching and physiotherapy exercises, especially spinal extension and breathing exercises, to maintain proper posture and lung expansion.
Physical activity{{/usCountry}}
According to Dr Dalal, engage in low-impact physical activities like swimming, yoga, and walking to relieve stiffness and increase functional ability without aggravating the affected joints.
Take prescribed medicines{{/usCountry}}
According to Dr Dalal, engage in low-impact physical activities like swimming, yoga, and walking to relieve stiffness and increase functional ability without aggravating the affected joints.
Take prescribed medicines{{/usCountry}}
Obey your rheumatologist’s prescribed drug therapy, including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs, or biological agents such as TNF inhibitors and IL-17 inhibitors, depending on the severity of your condition.{{/usCountry}}
Obey your rheumatologist’s prescribed drug therapy, including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs, or biological agents such as TNF inhibitors and IL-17 inhibitors, depending on the severity of your condition.{{/usCountry}}
Visit your doctor{{/usCountry}}
Visit your doctor{{/usCountry}}
Visit a spine expert if you experience neurological complications or severe spine deformity. Today, minimally invasive surgery is available for advanced cases of AS.
Take care of other issues
Dr Dalal advises taking care of associated disorders because uveitis, psoriasis, and inflammatory bowel disease often accompany AS and need specialist intervention.
Take breaks
Sitting for a long duration is not good for anyone, especially for people with spondylitis. Dr Dalal said, “Do not sit for long hours; schedule regular breaks every 30-45 minutes during your office hours to avoid stiffness.”
Sleep properly
Achieve healthy sleeping positions by resting on a firm bed, lying supine, and using minimal pillows to avoid spinal curvature deformity.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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