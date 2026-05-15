Britney Spears’ rep reacts to claims singer was walking around a restaurant in LA with a knife: ‘She was simply…’

Singer Britney Spears recently made headlines after reports claimed she behaved “erratically” during a night out at a Los Angeles restaurant, with allegations suggesting that she was screaming and even walking around with a knife. However, Britney’s representative has now stepped in to shut down the speculation, calling the reports “completely blown out of proportion”. Earlier this month, Britney Spears pleaded guilty to a charge from her DUI arrest on May 4. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Britney Spears' team reacts On May 14, TMZ cited sources who claimed Britney, 44, was sharing a table with two people at Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks on May 13 when she allegedly began "screaming" and "barking." A customer at the restaurant told the outlet that Britney walked by their table holding a knife.

Later, the pop icon’s team put out a statement to dismiss the dramatic claims surrounding the incident.

"Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard," the representative said.

Her representative added, “She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors. At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half. This constant attack on everything that she does, and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now."

On May 13, entertainment journalist Jeff Sneider took to X to claim that he had been dining next to Britney during the alleged incident, describing the evening as a “WILD experience” in his post.

In a tweet, he wrote, "She just left and everyone in the restaurant turned and started talking about it. An INSANE dining experience. One diner feared for her life. This is not a joke…."

The reports come just days after the Grammy winner shared that she was on a "spiritual journey" in the caption of an Instagram post, which featured her holding a baby snake.

In a post, shared on Instagram on May 9, Britney wrote, “Went to the pet store with my kids and look at what a beautiful baby snake this is… Snakes are symbolic of good health, higher consciousness, and pure luck… I'm so damn thankful to my friends and so many new beautiful people I have met through my spiritual journey … all a blessing in disguise.”