Neurosurgeon shares early symptoms of cervical spondylosis, its causes, and why timely treatment is crucial

Cervical spondylosis, also referred to as the ‘arthritis of the neck’, has become a common health issue, owing to sedentary lifestyles and the constant use of mobile phones. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gaurav Batra, neurosurgeon (brain and spine), Max Hospital, Vaishali, lists early symptoms of cervical spondylosis and why treatment matters. Cervical spondylosis has become a common health issue. (Unsplash)

​Also read | Is your diet anti-inflammatory? UK surgeon explains how to switch up your regular diet; shares nutrients to prioritise

What is cervical spondylosis? Dr Batra said, “Cervical spondylosis is a condition that entails degeneration of the cervical vertebrae and disc degeneration”. It occurs as a result of ageing and usually develops gradually.

Early signs and symptoms “Cervical spondylosis can be manifested by some mild signs that can be overlooked”, said Dr Batra. The earliest indicators include chronic pain and stiffness in the neck that occur particularly when a person spends a lot of time sitting in one place.

Another symptom is headaches that originate in the neck and cause throbbing pain. Numbness and tingling in the shoulders, arms, or hands indicate nerve irritation. Additionally, decreased ability to move the head and neck, as well as a clicking sensation, can also be symptoms.