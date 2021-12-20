Stay warm in winters with these effective Ayurvedic tips

Winter care is all about keeping skin and hair dryness at bay and adding healthy fats to your diet apart from consuming spices like cinnamon and ginger to stay warm. Massages also assume an important role in the cold weather as they not only relax you but prepare your body well for the chilly weather.

Ayurveda, India's ancient medicine system has guidelines for every season including winters. Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar on her Instagram handle shares top winter self-care tips.

The expert advises people to get up 30 minutes before sunrise and begin their day according to the circadian rhythm to make sure the energy levels and digestion remains optimum. This will also keep one's hormones balanced and ensure a good night's sleep.

In winter season many people complain of dry skin and scalp and the best way to tackle it as per Ayurveda is daily massage also known as Abhyanga.

"Abhyanga is best to keep winter dryness at bay. It's soothing not just to your skin but to your mind too. It provides warmth to your body and digestive fire. Best oil for winter abhyanga is sesame (til taila)," says Dr Bhavsar.

One is also advised to take warm showers in winters but not hot as that could make one's skin drier.

Ideal winter diet as per Ayurveda

Include ghee & healthy fats

Winter is the season when our digestion is optimum and the appetite is better. One is advised to have healthy fats to digest the heavy food consumed during winters. Ghee, sesame oil & seeds should definitely be incorporated, says the Ayurveda expert.

Sip on herbal teas

Dr Bhavsar says consuming herbal teas with ingredients like ginger, cinnamon, lemongrass, green tea, lemon-honey, etc helps with digestion and reduces pressure on the liver while keeping one warm throughout.

Soothing massages

Massaging feet at night

The Ayurveda expert suggests massaging your feet with ghee and sesame/mustard oil to help with sound sleep at night which is mandatory for your immunity, gut and mental health.

Scalp massage with warm oil

Dry weather also causes dryness in hair too which can be prevented by a warming massage with oils like sesame, castor, almond, mustard and olive oil, as per Dr Bhavsar.

