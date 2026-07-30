Still dealing with a 'mommy belly' after shedding the weight? Here's what surgeon Dr Sumeet Shah wants every mom to know

Pregnancy brings remarkable changes to a woman's body, but not all of them disappear after childbirth. Many women find that even after losing the pregnancy weight, a persistent bulge around the abdomen remains. Commonly referred to as the ‘mommy belly’, this condition is often caused by stretched abdominal muscles, loose skin, weakened connective tissues, or a condition called diastasis recti, where the abdominal muscles separate during pregnancy.

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Since the problem is not always excess fat, diet and exercise alone may not completely resolve it. Dr Sumeet Shah, chairman and head of department – general, minimal access, bariatric and robotic surgery, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, explains the reason behind this.

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Why does ‘mommy belly’ stay even after weight loss?

Dr Shah said, “Pregnancy stretches the abdominal muscles to make room for your growing baby. While these muscles naturally come closer after delivery, they do not heal completely. As a result, the belly continues to bulge despite weight loss or regular workouts.”

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{{^usCountry}} This condition is more than a cosmetic concern as it leads to poor posture, lower back pain, pelvic floor weakness, urinary leakage and reduced core strength. In severe cases, there is also a risk of developing a hernia which makes simple activities like lifting your child or carrying stuff very uncomfortable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This condition is more than a cosmetic concern as it leads to poor posture, lower back pain, pelvic floor weakness, urinary leakage and reduced core strength. In severe cases, there is also a risk of developing a hernia which makes simple activities like lifting your child or carrying stuff very uncomfortable. {{/usCountry}}

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Eating a balanced, protein-rich diet, staying physically active, can support muscle recovery.

How to manage persistent ‘mommy belly’?

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1. Check for muscle separation- Dr Sumeet Shah highlighted that after pregnancy, the abdominal muscles can separate. This can make the belly look rounded even after weight loss. A doctor or physiotherapist can evaluate the situation and suggest activities accordingly

2. Strengthen your core the right way- Focus on gentle activities that strengthen the deep abdominal muscles rather than only doing regular ones. A stronger core can improve muscle support and gradually reduce the appearance of the belly.

3. Give your body time to heal- Loose skin and stretched tissues need time to recover after pregnancy. While healthy eating and regular exercise help, the body may take several months to regain strength and firmness.

4. Follow healthy daily habits- Dr Sumeet Shah advises eating a balanced, protein-rich diet, staying physically active, drinking enough water, and getting adequate sleep. These habits support muscle recovery, enhance overall fitness, and help maintain a healthy body composition.

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5. Know when to seek medical advice- If you've reached your ideal weight but still have a persistent abdominal bulge or loose skin, consult a plastic surgeon. In some cases, procedures such as a tummy tuck (abdominoplasty).

Pregnancy stretches the abdominal muscles to make room for your growing baby.

When does medical treatment become necessary?

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According to Dr Sumeet Shah, for many women, postnatal physiotherapy, core-strengthening exercises, and lifestyle modifications help to improve abdominal muscle strength and appearance. However, when there is significant muscle separation (diastasis recti), excess loose skin, stubborn fat deposits, or a persistent abdominal bulge that does not improve despite diet and exercise, surgical treatment may be considered.

One of the most effective procedures is lipoabdominoplasty, an advanced body contouring surgery that combines liposuction to remove excess fat with abdominoplasty (tummy tuck) to remove loose skin and repair separated abdominal muscles. This not only restores a flatter, firmer abdomen but also improves core strength, posture, and overall body contour.

About the doctor

Dr Sumeet Shah is a laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon with over 25 years of transformative experience in minimally invasive procedures.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.