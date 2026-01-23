Bariatric surgeons explain how excess belly fat affects abdominal muscles, say it can also increase hernia risk

Long workdays, skipped workouts, late dinners—over time, these everyday habits often show up first around the belly. The fat stored inside the abdomen, known as visceral fat, sits around vital organs and directly affects how your abdominal muscles function. These muscles act like a natural support belt, holding organs in place and protecting the spine during everyday movements such as walking, lifting, or even coughing. When excess fat builds up in this area, it disrupts this balance over time. According to bariatric surgeons Dr Mriganka S Sharma and Dr Amit D Goswami, prolonged abdominal fat accumulation can gradually weaken the abdominal wall, often without obvious early symptoms, increasing the risk of hernias and chronic discomfort later in life. Visceral fat around the abdomen can silently weaken muscles and affect posture and stability. (Freepik)

How do abdominal muscles support your body? Healthy abdominal muscles work together to stabilize the spine, support posture, and keep internal organs correctly positioned. They constantly adjust to pressure created by movement, breathing, and daily activities. When these muscles are strong, they can handle routine stress without strain. However, excess fat inside the abdomen alters this natural pressure system and places a continuous load on the abdominal wall.

Side effect of belly fat 1. Constant internal pressure weakens the abdominal wall One of the biggest issues with excess belly fat is persistent pressure. Unlike temporary strain from lifting or exercise, visceral fat creates a continuous outward force on the abdominal wall. Dr Amit D Goswami tells Health Shots that this constant stretching gradually weakens muscle fibres, making them thinner and less resilient. Over time, this silent process can create weak spots in the abdominal wall, increasing vulnerability to hernias and muscle separation.

2. Reduced muscle activation and strength loss Excess fat around the abdomen also limits how efficiently core muscles are used during daily movement. When the belly carries extra weight, movements become restricted, and muscles are not fully activated. This lack of regular stimulation leads to gradual strength loss. Studies on obesity and muscle function show that reduced muscle engagement increases the risk of injury and delays muscle recovery, further weakening the core.

3. Posture changes and increased strain on the core Belly fat shifts the body's center of gravity forward. This change affects posture, placing extra strain on the lower abdomen and lower back. As a result, abdominal muscles are forced to work harder just to maintain balance, leading to fatigue and weakness. Over time, this imbalance contributes to lower back pain and creates areas of stress where hernias are more likely to develop.

4. Hormonal and inflammatory effects of visceral fat Visceral fat is not inactive tissue, it releases inflammatory chemicals and hormones that interfere with normal muscle repair. According to research published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, chronic inflammation linked to abdominal obesity can impair muscle protein synthesis. Dr Mriganka S Sharma notes that this makes it harder for abdominal muscles to maintain strength, even with physical activity.

5. Breathing, core stability, and diaphragm function Excess belly fat can restrict proper diaphragm movement, affecting breathing patterns. Since the diaphragm works closely with core muscles, shallow or inefficient breathing reduces core stability. This adds more pressure on already weakened abdominal muscles, worsening the cycle of weakness.

6. Ageing, menopause, and increased risk for women With ageing, muscle mass naturally declines. For women, menopause accelerates this process. Falling estrogen levels cause fat to redistribute toward the abdomen while muscle mass decreases, a condition known as sarcopenic obesity. This combination significantly increases the risk of abdominal muscle weakness and hernia formation.

Over time, weakened abdominal muscles and excess fat increase the likelihood of hernias, chronic back pain, and mobility issues. However, these risks can be reduced with timely lifestyle changes.

How to reduce belly fat? Follow these everyday lifestyle tips to reduce belly fat and improve overall health:

1. Reduce refined carbohydrates: Avoid white bread, sweets, sugary drinks, and packaged snacks. These spike insulin levels and promote fat storage around the abdomen.

2. Increase daily physical activity: Regular movement like walking, cycling, or taking the stairs helps burn calories and prevents fat from accumulating in the belly area.

3. Include strength training: Lifting weights or doing resistance exercises builds muscle mass, which boosts metabolism and supports stronger abdominal muscles.

4. Avoid ultra-processed foods: Packaged and fried foods are high in unhealthy fats, sugar, and salt, which contribute to visceral fat and inflammation.

5. Eat more protein-rich meals: Protein supports muscle repair, keeps you full longer, and helps reduce overall calorie intake naturally.

6. Increase fiber intake: Fiber-rich foods like vegetables, fruits, and whole grains improve digestion and help control appetite and belly fat.

7. Prioritize quality sleep: Poor sleep disrupts hunger hormones, increasing cravings and fat storage, especially around the waist.

8. Manage stress levels: Chronic stress raises cortisol, a hormone strongly linked to increased belly fat accumulation.

9. Stay hydrated: Drinking enough water supports metabolism and digestion, and helps prevent overeating driven by dehydration.

10. Maintain consistent eating patterns: Regular meal timings help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce the likelihood of fat storage.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)