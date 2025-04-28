Excess belly fat is your 40s? Study explains why it happens

Are you also worried about developing a belly in your mid-40s? Well, a recent study states that it does not happen due to your diet or the absence of regular workout. According to the study led by City of Hope Medical Center and UCLA, a certain type of fat cell is to be blamed for the mid-life belly. Also read | Stuck with stubborn lower belly fat? Weight loss coach shares 4 diet and workout tricks that 'actually work' A certain type of fat cell in the middle age is responsible for fat accumulation in the belly area.

The study observed the development of a certain type of fat cell in the middle age, that is responsible for fat accumulation in the belly area. This further challenges the conventional notion about middle-age weight gain.

Findings of the study:

To understand belly fat formation, scientists tracked fat formation in mice of different ages. While mice of young age did not show fat formation, mice of the age of 12 months (equivalent to 40-years in human beings) demonstrated sudden fat formation in the belly area.

The researchers also observed similar patterns in mice that are observed in humans in middle age - expanded waistlines, reduced energy expenditure, and insulin resistance. These changes indicate metabolic differences that can increase the risk of diabetes and heart diseases.

The researchers identified entirely new fat cell precursor they named "CP-A" (committed preadipocyte, age-enriched). They observed the tendency of these fat cells to appear in middle age and rapidly develop into mature fat cells.

Worried about mid-age belly fat? Study says, new fat cells are responsible.(Shutterstock)

To understand further, the researchers also examined the fat tissue of humans and observed the same CP-A cells in middle-aged humans. They saw that these fat cells develop faster in middle ag, with their number declining in the later years.

The research team from City of Hope Medical Center and UCLA wrote in their paper, "A key finding from our work is that despite the low turnover rate of adipocytes in young adults, adipogenesis is unlocked during middle age." This explains why the human body starts rapidly making fat around their 40s, in the deep belly area.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.