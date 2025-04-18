Doctor shares most effective way to lose stubborn belly fat: 'You will get rid of back fat and heavy hips'

Dr Vonda Wright, an orthopaedic surgeon, appeared on the April 14 episode of Jay Shetty's On Purpose Podcast, and shared that her scientific 'secret sauce' for truly effective weight loss doesn't involve endless hours at the gym. When asked what was 'the most effective way to lose stubborn belly fat', she shared her approach to burning fat, building muscle, and transforming your body at any age. Also read | First time at gym? Fitness coach shares common beginner mistakes to avoid Combining sprint intervals with weight lifting can be an effective way to transform your body and lose belly fat. (Representative picture: Freepik)

How to lose stubborn belly fat?

Dr Wright said, “Sprint intervals plus weight lifting are going to transform your body. You may never get rid of that extra little inch, but you will get rid of most of it. You will get rid of the back fat and the heavy hips that people don't like, and you will decrease visceral fat, the fat that is inside, smothering your organs. And this is what we really want.”

What's sprint interval? How's it different from HIIT?

Sprint interval training (SIT) is a workout method that alternates short bursts of all-out effort (sprints) with longer periods of rest or low-intensity exercise. Similar to high-intensity interval training (HIIT), SIT is based on an interval-style method of training and includes periods of intense work followed by a longer rest period, according to a 2022 report on Healthline.com.

According to the report, HIIT is generally suitable for intermediate fitness levels, while SIT requires pushing your body to maximal intensity, which may be more appropriate for well-trained and conditioned individuals.

How to start weight lifting?

Some exercises, including bicep curls and squats, can support weight training at home or the gym. Certain exercises require free weights or your body weight to provide resistance. In April 2024, Healthline.com shared this beginner’s guide to weight training.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.