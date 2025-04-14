First time at gym? Fitness coach shares common beginner mistakes to avoid

Stepping into your gym era and finally locking in with enthusiasm brings a wave of thrilling excitement and a fair bit of confusion, too. Inspired by the fitness videos you’ve seen on social media, you might feel tempted to try everything at once and bring your A-game to every workout. But diving in headfirst without a plan is one of the most common rookie mistakes. While it is certainly an important milestone in your fitness journey when you join the gym and take it seriously, it's important not to get carried away. Don't get carried away and instead keep focusing on your goals when you join the gym.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, AsadHusain, Fitness coach, CEO and Founder of OddsFitness, shared five big mistakes beginners make.

Asad said, “Walking into a gym for the first time is a huge step, but it can go sideways fast if you’re not intentional. Most people either overdo it, train without a plan, or focus more on looking busy than actually training smart. And then they wonder why their body doesn’t change. If you’re new to this, be mindful of these rookie mistakes that can be the difference between progress and plateaus. Every workout should have a goal, a purpose, and a plan. Start with clear SMART goals. Get a professional to teach you form. Respect the warm-up. Avoid ego lifting. And treat your gym time like it matters because it does. You don’t need to train hard every day. But you do need to train smart every time. That’s the difference between just showing up and actually progressing”

Asad Husain further elaborated on these 5 common mistakes gym beginners make:



1. Not setting a SMART goal

Don't blindly copy workout routines you see online.(Shutterstock)

This is probably the most overlooked but critical mistake. If you don’t know why you’re walking into the gym, your workouts are going to reflect that confusion. Most beginners either say "I just want to get fit" or copy random routines they saw on YouTube. That’s not a strategy. That’s wishful thinking.

Every person in the gym should be working toward a SMART goal, something Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound.

Don’t just say “I want to lose weight”. Say: “I want to lose 5 kg in 8 weeks by training four times a week and tracking my meals daily.” That’s a goal that sets direction, keeps you accountable, and gives your training real purpose.

2. Overtraining on day one

Don't exert yourself too much on day 1.(Shutterstock)

Your body doesn’t care how motivated you feel it cares how well you recover. First-timers often push too hard too fast. They try to do everything at once weights, cardio, abs, maybe even throw in a HIIT finisher. Then they’re sore for five days, lose momentum, and quit.

Start simple. Focus on getting your form right, understanding basic movements, and training consistently. Think of your first month as “building the foundation,” not “going beast mode.”

3. Poor form and copycat lifting

Personal trainer helps you guide and personalise your workout regime as per your body's needs.(Shutterstock)

You don’t need to lift heavy weights to prove anything, especially not to strangers. Bad form and lack of stability (at joints ) are some of the fastest ways to get injured and develop nagging pain that ruins your training.

If you can, invest in a personal trainer for at least the first 3–6 months. Not for motivation but to master form, learn how to progress, and build a proper plan tailored to your body. That alone can fast-track your results and prevent a lot of wasted time.

4. Treating the gym like a social hangout

The gym is not a place to socialise.(Shutterstock)

Yes, gyms are social spaces. But too much talking between sets, scrolling on your phone, or trying to look busy without actually working is where most people waste 50% of their time. It’s called social loafing when people underperform in group settings because the attention is shared.

The gym isn’t a coffee shop. It’s a place to train. Be present. Time your rest. Focus on execution. You can connect with people, sure, but your priority should be putting in meaningful work.

5. Skipping warm-ups and cool-downs

Stretch properly and get your warm ups done before hitting the equipment. (Shutterstock)

Rushing into your workout without a warm-up is like slamming the accelerator on a cold engine. At best, you’ll feel stiff. At worst, you’ll get injured. A 5–10 minute dynamic warm-up (think bodyweight squats, lunges, arm circles) preps your joints and activates your muscles.

Same goes for the cool-down. A few minutes of light stretching or mobility work post-training can help with recovery and prevent next-day soreness. It’s not just for flexibility, it’s part of training smart.

