Woman reveals 5 things she did to 'finally lose stubborn belly fat and get flat stomach'

Online fat loss coach Lynlee Jacobson revealed her secrets for getting a flat stomach in an Instagram post dated February 12. If you are 'ready to finally lose stubborn belly fat for good', she gave a 'blueprint of everything you need for the health and body of your dreams in 2025' in a post titled – ‘5 things I did to finally lose stubborn belly fat and get a flat stomach’. Also read | Woman reveals these 4 exercises helped get rid of her belly fat, reduced her waist size to 26 inches from 38 inches Lynlee Jacobson shared how she finally got a flat stomach in an Instagram post. (Instagram/ Lynlee Jacobson)

Alongside before-and-after weight loss photos of herself over the years, Lynlee wrote, “If you feel you have lost hope, or that you will never get back to feeling like yourself again and you don't recognise yourself in the mirror – I get it. I have been there. It did not matter how 'clean' I ate, how hard I pushed myself in the gym, or how precisely I tracked my macros to be 'in a calorie deficit', I could not shift the weight. It felt the harder I tried, the more bloated and puffy I became (especially in my face and belly). Until...”

She then listed what she did, writing:

1. Balanced my hormones

If insulin is high, your body stays in fat storage mode (especially in your belly). I used to snack all day, thinking it would 'speed up my metabolism'. But the constant insulin spikes were making it impossible to burn fat.

2. Healed my gut

Bloating, inflammation, and weight gain are signs of poor gut health. I used to be constantly bloated no matter how 'healthy' I ate. Eating anti-inflammatory gut-healing foods made a huge difference.

3. Stopped counting calories and tracking macros

I used to think eating less = losing weight. But restricting calories made me hungrier, bloated and exhausted. I stopped obsessing over calories and focused more on food quality and nutrient density. More protein, healthy fats, fibre and whole foods to keep me satisfied, energised and lean.

4. Built metabolic flexibility

Most people rely on constant carbs and glucose for energy – but if you want to burn belly fat, you need to train your body to become fat-adapted. This shift means I don't get dips in energy, burn body fat easily and can go long periods without getting hungry or constantly needing snacks.

5. Followed ancestral health principles

Modern life is working against us. Constant stress, processed foods, toxic overload, poor sleep, etc., disrupt our hormones and metabolism. I reduce stress through gentle movement, detoxing, ancestrally appropriate foods, and mindfulness practices.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.