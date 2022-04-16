‘Strong body, stronger mind’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu nails deadlifts with squats

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fitness game is getting better by the day. The actor is an absolute fitness enthusiast and she believes in focusing her dedication and hard work in her fitness routine. The actor swears by high intensity workout routine and yoga and ensures to work on herself in the gym on a daily basis. Samantha’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself from the gym – from her nailing a high intensity routine like a pro to acing yoga asanas. Samantha keeps sharing snippets from her fitness journey with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to start taking up their workouts seriously.

Samantha, a day back, shared an intense video of herself fresh off her gym diaries. For the end of the week, Samantha chose to merged deadlifts and squats together. In the video, shared by Samantha on her Instagram profile, the actor can be seen starting her day by taking the weights off the rack. Then she can be seen stretching her arms above her head while holding the weights. Under the supervision of her fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh, Samantha can be seen acing squats while lifting the weights and keeping them above her head. Dressed in a purple sports bra and a pair of pastel pink gym shorts, Samantha can be seen being in her beast mode at the gym. With the video, Samantha also shared her fitness state of mind and the fitness plan that she has for this year and the next year - “Strong body. Stronger mind. 2022-23 is going to be the most physically demanding and challenging time for me. Bringing it. One step at a time,” her post read. Take a look at her intense gym routine here:

Deadlifts and squats, both come with multiple health benefits. These routines are focused in strengthening the muscles of the lower body. They also help in strengthening the muscles of the legs and the glutes.