Struggling to concentrate? 6 yoga asanas that help improve focus and reduce mental clutter

Focus is shrinking as overstimulation reaches an all-time high, whether from the endless stream of notifications, constant screen exposure or surging work demands.



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Because of this pressure, the ability to concentrate and stay focused on tasks is waning. But the mental clutter does not have to be permanent. With simple lifestyle habits, you can create pockets of calming stillness, which help to restore a sense of balance and give you the strength to focus and process information with greater clarity.

Yoga asanas come into the picture here. Himalayan Siddha Akshar, founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared with HT Lifestyle that practising yoga helps to bring about a sense of calm, improving focus.

“The ancient yoga teachings highlight that a balanced body will result in a concentrated mind. As body calmness increases, the mind also becomes clear,” he explained.

Here are some of the poses he recommended, along with a guide on how to do them and why it works: