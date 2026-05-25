Struggling with cravings? Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says stop making food ‘less tasty’

Late-night munching, sugar cravings, and emotional eating can quietly disrupt healthy eating habits and make balanced nutrition feel difficult. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with stars like Kareena Kapoor, in an interview with Tweak India, shares practical and sustainable ways to understand food cravings and manage them without strict dieting or guilt. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says ‘good health isn’t about flat abs’; lists 3 real markers of wellness )

Why restrictive eating can increase cravings

Rujuta Diwekar shares tips to manage food cravings and enjoy meals mindfully.

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“The minute you reduce food to carbohydrates, protein, fat, and calories, you begin to lose joy. You begin to second-guess every morsel that you're eating,” said Rujuta while speaking about the unhealthy relationship many people develop with food.

According to Rujuta, constantly trying to make food “healthier” by removing fats or restricting ingredients can leave people feeling unsatisfied and trigger cravings later in the day. “Your default becomes making everything less tasty than what it is. Even when you're drinking milk, having whole-fat milk versus low-fat milk. When you're eating an egg, having the whole egg versus just the egg white,” she explained.

How balanced meals help control cravings

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{{^usCountry}} She further noted that eating balanced, satisfying meals can help reduce late-night cravings and feelings of constant hunger. “Because then you don't crave for anything or any sugar later in the night. Then you're not constantly going hangry because you're like, ‘I want food, I want food, I'm not satiated,’” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further noted that eating balanced, satisfying meals can help reduce late-night cravings and feelings of constant hunger. “Because then you don't crave for anything or any sugar later in the night. Then you're not constantly going hangry because you're like, ‘I want food, I want food, I'm not satiated,’” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rujuta emphasised that enjoying food mindfully instead of eating out of desperation can make a huge difference in one’s relationship with food. “You can actually eat and taste your food out of a decision and not out of desperation. Sugar is only a monster if you eat it out of desperation. If you ate it out of a decision to celebrate something, then it's a wonderful thing to have,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rujuta emphasised that enjoying food mindfully instead of eating out of desperation can make a huge difference in one’s relationship with food. “You can actually eat and taste your food out of a decision and not out of desperation. Sugar is only a monster if you eat it out of desperation. If you ate it out of a decision to celebrate something, then it's a wonderful thing to have,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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In her December 2021 post, Rujuta shared a simple three-step formula to manage cravings naturally. According to her, drinking a glass of water, eating a fresh fruit, and delaying the craving by 15 minutes can help people avoid impulsive snacking and understand whether they are truly hungry or simply eating out of habit or emotion.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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