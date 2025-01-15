Struggling with erectile dysfunction in bedroom? Study reveals this fruit juice could help fix the problem

Erectile dysfunction (ED). It is a common male sexual disorder where men find it difficult to get or maintain an erection during sex. This is especially true among older males. A study published in The Aging Male Journal revealed a fruit drink that may lower the problem. Erectile Dysfunction leaves many couples frustrated. (Shutterstock)

Drink that reduces risk

Grape juice, red grapes, in particular, reduces erectile dysfunction risk.(Shutterstock)

Drinking regular grape juice lowers the prevalence of ED. The research was conducted by researchers at Tianjin Medical University General Hospital in China. The researchers examined 1532 men, with half of them experiencing ED. According to their findings, 79% of the participants who drank grape juice saw a reduction in ED. The grape drink is even more beneficial for men aged 40 and above, who saw an 83% reduction in odds. In contrast, younger participants (under 40) experienced a 27% decrease, suggesting that age may amplify the positive effects of grape juice. This grape juice is more beneficial for older males.

How the drink works

The researchers further explained how the drink worked. Study author Liwei Wua said, “Grape juice is a non-fermented beverage with the presence of many phenolic compounds and non-flavonoid compounds with health benefits. According to research on different varieties of grape juice, red grape juice has more phenolic chemicals than white grape juice and may have superior antioxidant benefits.”

The researchers in fact experimented with a variety of fruit drinks such as tomato, orange, apple, pineapple, and lemonade juices, as well as soft drinks but the result of grape juice was more promising than the rest.

Furthermore, red grape juice stood out with its libido-enhancing qualities. Other than that, red grape juice is also beneficial for heart health as it helps strengthen blood vessels and protects them from damage caused by high cholesterol. This is connected to erectile dysfunction because ED is often caused by poor blood flow to the penis, suggesting the underlying medical problems.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

