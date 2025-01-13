Struggling with low AMH? Here are 10 ways to boost your fertility naturally

Low AMH (Anti-Müllerian Hormone) levels typically indicate a lower ovarian reserve, meaning there may be fewer eggs available in the ovaries. However, there are still several strategies that can potentially improve fertility, even with low AMH levels. It is important to note that fertility depends on various factors, including age and health conditions. 10 science-backed ways to improve fertility with low AMH.(Photo by Jeremy Doddridge on Unsplash)

1. Optimise diet and nutrition

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gunjan Gupta Govil, MD GYNAE, FRCOG [London] and Founder and Medical Director at Gunjan IVF World Pvt. Ltd., recommended, “A nutrient-rich diet is crucial for overall health and fertility. Focus on a balanced intake of whole grains, lean proteins, fruits and vegetables.” According to her, specific nutrients can support egg quality:

Vitamin D: Essential for reproductive health, this vitamin can be obtained from sunlight, fortified foods, or supplements.

Essential for reproductive health, this vitamin can be obtained from sunlight, fortified foods, or supplements. Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10): Known to improve egg quality, CoQ10 can be taken as a supplement.

Known to improve egg quality, CoQ10 can be taken as a supplement. Folic Acid: Important for egg development, particularly in IVF cycles.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Aruna Kalra, Director and Senior Gynaecologist Surgeon at CK Birla Hospital in Gurugram, asserted that a well-balanced diet can support ovarian health and hormonal equilibrium. Key recommendations include -

Antioxidants: Incorporate foods such as berries, leafy greens, nuts, and seeds to reduce oxidative stress.

Incorporate foods such as berries, leafy greens, nuts, and seeds to reduce oxidative stress. Healthy Fats: Consume omega-3-rich sources, including fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, to enhance egg quality.

Consume omega-3-rich sources, including fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, to enhance egg quality. Protein: Prioritise plant-based proteins like legumes, alongside lean animal protein.

Prioritise plant-based proteins like legumes, alongside lean animal protein. Minimise Processed Foods: Reduce intake of refined carbohydrates, added sugars and trans fats to promote insulin balance and hormonal health.

2. Manage stress

Dr Gunjan Gupta Govil said, “Chronic stress can negatively impact fertility by affecting hormone levels. Practices like meditation, Yoga and mindfulness can help reduce stress and improve overall reproductive health.” Dr Aruna Kalra added, “Chronic stress adversely impacts hormonal function. Strategies such as yoga, meditation, acupuncture, or therapy can help lower cortisol levels and support fertility.”

Chronic sleep deprivation is linked to more than stress and anxiety and can hinder your fertility journey significantly.(Unsplash )

3. Exercise moderately

According to Dr Gunjan Gupta Govil, regular exercise improves circulation and hormone balance hence, aim for moderate activities like walking, swimming, or cycling to stay healthy without overtaxing your body.

4. Consider supplements

Dr Gunjan Gupta Govil suggested some supplements that may support ovarian reserve and improve egg quality -

DHEA (Dehydroepiandrosterone): Known to boost egg quality in women with low AMH, but should be taken under medical supervision.

Known to boost egg quality in women with low AMH, but should be taken under medical supervision. Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Support hormone production and reduce inflammation, improving reproductive health.

Dr Aruna Kalra echoed that certain supplements may improve fertility outcomes and recommended -

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10): Enhances mitochondrial function, thereby supporting egg quality.

Enhances mitochondrial function, thereby supporting egg quality. Vitamin D: Adequate levels are essential, as deficiency is associated with reduced fertility.

Adequate levels are essential, as deficiency is associated with reduced fertility. DHEA: May improve ovarian response but should only be used under medical supervision.

May improve ovarian response but should only be used under medical supervision. Folate: Crucial for egg development and early embryonic health.

5. Explore fertility treatments

Dr Gunjan Gupta Govil highlighted -

Ovulation Induction: Medications like Clomid or injectable gonadotropins can stimulate the ovaries to produce more eggs.

Medications like Clomid or injectable gonadotropins can stimulate the ovaries to produce more eggs. In Vitro Fertilization (IVF): If natural conception is difficult, IVF may offer a solution. Fertility specialists can use stimulation protocols to maximize egg retrieval.

6. Minimise toxin exposure

Dr Gunjan Gupta Govil cautioned, “Avoid environmental toxins, such as those in plastics and pesticides, which can disrupt hormone function. Use BPA-free products, choose organic foods and reduce exposure to chemicals in personal care products.”

Moderate alcohol intake: Several studies have associated high alcohol consumption with an increased risk of female infertility.(Unsplash)

7. Be patient and informed

Understanding that fertility with low AMH can be challenging but not impossible is important. Dr Gunjan Gupta Govil said, “Since low AMH can be indicative of a variety of underlying causes, it’s crucial to work with a fertility expert who can help you tailor a plan based on your individual health profile. Each woman's fertility journey is different, and interventions should be customized for the best chances of success.”

8. Maintain a healthy weight

Dr Aruna Kalra advised, “Achieving a balanced body mass index (BMI) is critical, as both underweight and overweight conditions can disrupt ovulation and hormone regulation.”

9. Consult a specialist

According to Dr Aruna Kalra, professional evaluation and intervention may include -

Ovulation Induction: Medications like Clomiphene citrate or Letrozole to stimulate ovulation.

Medications like Clomiphene citrate or Letrozole to stimulate ovulation. In Vitro Fertilization (IVF): Advanced options, including egg retrieval and embryo transfer, can address issues related to ovarian reserve.

Advanced options, including egg retrieval and embryo transfer, can address issues related to ovarian reserve. Egg Freezing: Suitable for those planning delayed conception.

10. Avoid alcohol, tobacco, substance abuse and smoking

Dr Aruna Kalra emphasised, “Unhealthy habits are linked to decreased fertility and hormonal imbalances. Getting enough good sleep is important for keeping a balance for the reproductive hormones.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.