Struggling with sleep, pulling all-nighters? Oncologist warns it could boost your cancer risk, suggests measures

Your body fights cancer while you sleep. But only if you actually sleep. Pulling all-nighters or working late nights might be the symbol of productivity in our society, but it may be harming your body more than you think.

The oncologist underlines that every night, our brain releases melatonin that repairs damaged DNA, controls abnormal cell growth, and reduces cancer-driving hormones.(Unsplash)

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Sleep deprivation and cancer risk

On June 17, Dr Arrjun Sankaran, a surgical oncologist based in Hyderabad, described what happens when you don't sleep proper hours or pull all-nighters. He wrote in the caption of his post, “Did you know that you have a higher risk of cancer if you do a lot of late-night phone scrolling, don't sleep too well at night, or are a night shift worker?”

The oncologist underlined that every night, our brain releases melatonin – a hormone that repairs damaged DNA, controls abnormal cell growth, and reduces cancer-driving hormones like oestrogen.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the catch is that melatonin is only made in darkness. So, that one hour of scrolling before bed is not just affecting your sleep, it’s also switching off your body’s cancer-defence system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the catch is that melatonin is only made in darkness. So, that one hour of scrolling before bed is not just affecting your sleep, it’s also switching off your body’s cancer-defence system. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Sankaran highlighted that even the WHO classifies night shift work as a probable carcinogen, not because of the work itself, but because disrupted sleep over the years disrupts melatonin levels. “The WHO or IRC classifies night shift work as a Group 2A carcinogen, which means that it is just less than the risk associated with a cigarette or alcohol,” he noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Sankaran highlighted that even the WHO classifies night shift work as a probable carcinogen, not because of the work itself, but because disrupted sleep over the years disrupts melatonin levels. “The WHO or IRC classifies night shift work as a Group 2A carcinogen, which means that it is just less than the risk associated with a cigarette or alcohol,” he noted. {{/usCountry}}

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But this is not about one late night. This is about what chronic sleep deprivation does silently, over time, because sleep is one of the most powerful cancer-prevention tools you have — and it’s completely free.

How does chronic sleep affect your body?

According to the oncologist, there is a significantly higher risk of breast, colorectal, and prostate cancer in those who don't maintain a healthy sleep schedule. He listed three reasons why this happens:

1. You are messing with your circadian rhythm, which means you are also messing with your body's natural repair systems.

2. The golden hormone melatonin: It is this ‘beautiful thing’ that gets to work at night, cleaning up all the errors your body might have accumulated throughout the day and making sure new DNA mutations don't occur.

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3. A lot of night shift work and less exposure to the sun in the morning, and also, there is less production of vitamin D in our bodies.

So, what can you do? Here are a few steps Dr Sankaran suggests:

1. Turn off all your screens at least an hour before you go to sleep.

2. Use blackout or dark curtains to ensure there is absolute darkness. You can also use a sleep mask.

3. If you have kids at home who need the light turned on when they go to sleep, make sure you get them used to red or amber light.

4. No phone use for at least 15 minutes before you go to sleep. Even better if you can try to keep your phone out of your bedroom.

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In the end, he cautioned, “Try to stick to a regular sleep schedule because your circadian rhythm depends on it. Make sure you prioritise your sleep like your life depends on it, because quite literally it does.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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