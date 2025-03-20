Menu Explore
Sunita Williams’ 9-month space diet: From pizza to roast chicken, all zero-gravity meals she ate on ISS

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Mar 20, 2025 01:09 PM IST

Stranded in space for 9 months, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore relied on a unique NASA diet. From pizza to freeze-dried meals, here’s what they ate in orbit.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have finally made it back home! The two NASA astronauts, who were stranded in space for over nine months, safely returned to Earth, splashing down off the coast of Florida on Wednesday (IST). Their journey lasted an incredible 288 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS) after their Boeing Starliner faced technical malfunctions, delaying their return.

From cereal to casseroles: Inside the zero-gravity diet of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. (Instagram/@iss)
From cereal to casseroles: Inside the zero-gravity diet of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. (Instagram/@iss)

During her time on the ISS, Sunita experienced a unique culinary journey, highlighting the challenges and innovations of eating in microgravity. Let's take a look at their zero-gravity diet. (Also read: PM Modi reveals fasting routine for staying fit at 74: 'One meal in 24 hours, only hot water, strict fruit diet' )

What Sunita Williams ate in space

Williams had access to a diverse yet primarily shelf-stable menu during her stay on the ISS. According to a New York Post report on November 18 last year, her diet featured familiar comfort foods like pizza, roast chicken, and shrimp cocktails, all specially prepared at NASA's Space Food Systems Laboratory in Houston. These pre-cooked meals only needed reheating using the space station's food warmer, ensuring astronauts could enjoy warm, familiar dishes even in microgravity.

What Sunita Williams’s daily diet looked like

Apart from that, here's what Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's daily diet looked like, as per the New York Post:

1. Breakfast cereals with powdered milk

A convenient and nutritious start to the day, astronauts enjoyed cereals paired with powdered milk for an easy, space-friendly breakfast.

2. Tuna and packaged meals

Their diet included tuna and other packaged meals, offering a reliable source of protein and essential nutrients.

3. Limited fresh fruits and vegetables

Fresh produce was initially available but ran out within three months. After that, astronauts relied on freeze-dried and packaged foods.

4. Precooked meat and eggs

Meat and eggs were fully cooked on Earth and only required reheating aboard the ISS, making food preparation efficient in microgravity.

5. Dehydrated soups and casseroles

Meals like soups and casseroles were dehydrated and later rehydrated using water from the ISS's 530-gallon freshwater tank, which also recycles astronauts' urine and sweat into drinking water.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

