Surgeon explains why belly fat is more dangerous than fat on arms and thighs

Weight loss is much more than understanding calorie deficit or the number on the weighing scale. Where fat is stored in the body can make a significant difference to overall health. Broadly, there are two types of fat to understand: visceral fat and subcutaneous fat.



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A study examined the location of fat. It was published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology in July 2023, found that 1 in 3 Indian adults suffers from abdominal obesity, while almost 1 in 4 suffers from generalised obesity. The WHO has also warned that nearly half of the population does not meet the recommended levels of physical activity.

To understand which type of fat matters more and how to lose it effectively, an expert weighed in with his insights. Dr Ashish Gautam, principal director, robotic and laparoscopic surgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi, told us that doctors today are looking beyond body weight and BMI. They are also focusing on where fat is stored in the body because fat distribution can give a clearer picture of future disease risk.

Explaining visceral and subcutaneous fat The locations differ, and the doctor believes the distinction is important. “Subcutaneous fat sits beneath the skin and is commonly found around the thighs, hips, arms, and lower abdomen, while visceral fat is found around the organs such as the liver, pancreas and intestines, ” Dr Gautam spoke about the location.

Now, let's inspect the health implications based on where fat is stored. Subcutaneous fat is the fat you can usually pinch under the skin, while visceral fat lies deeper inside the abdomen and surrounds vital organs. This explains why belly fat is considered more concerning than fat stored in areas like the hips or thighs.