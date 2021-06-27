Sussanne Khan chases endorphins by doing functional workouts at gym, see video

Indian interior and fashion designer Sussanne Khan believes that there is nothing in this world that endorphins cannot fix. The former wife of actor Hrithik Roshan is known to fit energetic exercise routines in her busy schedule and inspire her fans to hit the grind. Recently, she posted a video of herself doing functional workouts at the gym, and it is the weekend motivation we needed today.

Sussanne shared a reel on her Instagram account with the caption, “There is a nothing so hard in all of the world that endorphins can’t fix…chase them n u will know. #enjoythesilence #wordsareveryunnecessary.”

Sussanne nailed the routine in a black racerback tank top and pair of monochrome tights. The 42-year-old tied her tresses in a sleek half ponytail to keep the routine fuss-free. She completed the look with white lace-up trainers and black gloves.

ALSO READ: Sussanne Khan’s fiery ‘pullup Day 1’ energy is exactly the fitness inspo we need

In the video, Sussanne did several functional fitness exercises. They train the muscles to work together and prepare them for daily tasks by simulating movements. They also help in stimulating all of the major muscle groups in our body.

The mother-of-two did exercises like the dumbbell press, dumbbell press with glute bridge, plank variation, plank leg raises, and forearm plank rocks to increase the endorphin flow.

Benefits:

The dumbbells press exercises help in building upper body strength. The chest press targets the pectorals, deltoids, and triceps, building muscle tissue and strength. Other benefits of this strength training routine include enhanced fitness level, stronger bones, and better mental health.

As for the various plank exercises, they help activate the ab muscles more than regular planks. They are effective at strengthening the core. With a strong core, comes good posture, better balance, and even a healthier back. Plank exercises also help one work on their glutes.

So, are you working out today?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter