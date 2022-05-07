Symptoms of Asthma and reasons why you should not ignore them

According to Global Asthma Report 2018, in India’s 1.31 billion people, about 6% of children and 2% of adults had asthma. With an estimated 1.5-2 crore asthma patients across the globe, at least one in every 10 asthma patients globally lives in India and its prevalence in children is far more disappointing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A major noncommunicable disease (NCD), affecting both children and adults, asthma is caused due to inflammation and narrowing of the small airways in the lungs and its symptoms could range from cough to wheeze, shortness of breath and chest tightness. According to the World Health Organization, inhaled medication can control asthma symptoms and allow people with asthma to lead a normal, active life.

Do you have asthma? Then, it will be imperative for you to seek timely treatment for this condition as neglecting it can invite various health complications that can turn life-threatening so, manage it and breathe freely throughout your life.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arvind Kate, Pulmonologist at Zen Multispecialty Hospital, revealed, “Asthma causes inflammation of the airways. The cases of asthma are rising at an alarming rate in the country. For the majority of people with asthma, medicines and inhaler can help to control the disease and prevent serious complications but when it comes to people with severe asthma, the situation is different. ”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those with severe asthma can be resistant to treatment but this condition can surely steal one’s peace of mind. Dr Arvind Kate listed symptoms and reasons why ignoring asthma is a strict no-no.

1. It disrupts one’s daily routine: Asthma will interfere with your ability to carry out the day-to-day activities with ease. One will be unable to focus on his/her work. You will be unable to focus on your work.

2. Airway remodelling: This condition can lead to permanent structural changes in the airways or airway remodelling. There will be airway wall thickening and loss of lung function.

3. It will interrupt your sleep: Having severe asthma can lead to coughing or wheezing at night. You will not be able to get a good night’s sleep, and that can leave you groggy the next day. Disrupted sleep can also cause lack of concentration, drowsy driving, and behaviour problems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Emergencies and hospitalisations: The symptoms of asthma can worsen and one will require emergency care or even hospitalization.

5. Pneumonia: Those with this condition can also suffer from pneumonia and this can also take a toll on your overall well-being.

6. Too much mucus production: Having this condition will cause too much production of mucus.

7. Severe chest pain: Since you are constantly coughing or wheezing, this can lead to chest pain.

Dr Arvind Kate advised, “Along with proper treatment, you will also have to adhere to certain lifestyle modifications. Try to keep your home clean and dust-free, wash your hand with soap and water to avoid germs entering your mouth, stay away from pets, eat a well-balanced diet, exercise daily, use a humidifier at home to help you breathe freely, avoid air pollution and smoking and keep the inhaler handy.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}