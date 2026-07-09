Taking painkillers for every headache? Neurologist Dr Chinmay Kumbhar reveals why it is not safe

Headaches have become a regular, everyday problem for many people. It is alarmingly normalised. Since they are seen as a minor bump in the day, like a headache after lunch or in the morning, most self-medicate, popping over-the-counter pain relievers like paracetamol, aspirin, or ibuprofen. But if the headache keeps returning routinely and you still reach for a painkiller without a second thought, it may be time to pause and assess how safe this practice is, and what the possible ramifications may be if you continue doing so.

Anytime you get a headache, are you also casually popping a painkiller? See why this habit may cost you your health! (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Settling the doubt, Dr Chinmay Kumbhar, consultant neurology at Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune, answered a few questions for HT Lifestyle about why one must stop medication overuse and look at headaches beyond the pain itself.

Can medications worsen headache?

The pills that you instinctively reach out for may actually be the perpetrator. The neurologist highlighted how medication overuse may aggravate the situation. “The medicines used to relieve headaches can sometimes become the reason they continue to persist even more,” Dr Kumbhar alerted.

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{{^usCountry}} So, it is counterproductive. Frequent painkiller use can actually make you more senstive to pain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, it is counterproductive. Frequent painkiller use can actually make you more senstive to pain. {{/usCountry}}

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Then we further probed about medication overuse and why sometimes the headache returns. Dr Kumbhar explained,“This condition is known as medication overuse headache or even as a rebound headache. This condition occurs when the pain-relieving medications are used too frequently. Headaches continue to recur when the medication is gone because the brain becomes increasingly sensitive to pain pathways.”

When should one see a doctor?

When a headache feels very intense, avoid self-medication and visit a doctor.

Focusing only on relieving the pain can be an incorrect approach. It is critical to look beyond the headache, understand the root cause and seek a proper diagnosis from a doctor. Dr Kumbhar listed these signs that mean one should seek urgent medical attention if a headache is:

Sudden and explosive

Can be associated with seizures

Accompanied by weakness or numbness

Linked to difficulty speaking

How does a doctor investigate frequent headaches?

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The neurologist clarified that not every headache requires a brain scan, but a doctor may first understand the patient's medical history and do a thorough neurological examination. Dr Kumbhar also mentioned that sometimes MRI or CT scans are requested to check for any structural problems, bleeding or acute neurological issues. Similarly, blood tests are also sometimes done to rule out any kind of infection, thyroid dysfunction or inflammation. But if it is a chronic or very difficult headache case, then the neurologist may inform that doctors may use nerve blocks, where local anaesthetic is injected around specific nerves involved in headache generation. Then there are also non-invasive neuromodulation devices, which Dr Kumbhar believed are emerging treatments nowadays.

Are there surgeries needed for headache treatment?

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One of the signs of a brain tumour is a persistent headache.

Persistent headaches require medical evaluation because, in some cases, they may be caused by serious problems in the brain. The neurologist described some conditions, such as brain tumours causing increased intracranial pressure, aneurysms, or chronic sinus disease may sometimes require surgical intervention.

About the doctor

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Dr Kumbhar has over 11 years of experience in the medical field and more than 7 years of dedicated neurology practice. He completed his MBBS from the prestigious Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital, Mumbai, in 2016, followed by an MD in Paediatrics in 2020. He later pursued super-specialisation in Neurology, earning his DrNB from the National Board of Examinations, New Delhi, in 2023.

The neurologist's areas of expertise include the management of headaches, migraines, epilepsy, vertigo, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune neurological conditions, neuroinfectious conditions, and movement disorders.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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