Taking painkillers for period cramps? Pain management specialist suggests you try these 5 natural remedies instead

The crushing, piercing pain in the lower abdomen and back, accompanied by heavy bloating, is common in the days leading up to and during periods. For relief, many consume painkillers, and not without reason. And not without reason either, because period cramps can make even the simplest daily tasks feel herculean, so a painkiller feels like the quickest way to reduce the pain. Period pain feels like a major disruptor in your day; you end up missing work, cancelling plans, and staying in. So, in hopes of quick relief and bringing some semblance of normalcy back, many may reach out for painkillers.

Know how you can tackle your period pain with natural remedies. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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But painkillers come with several adverse effects, with a big potential of affecting your internal organs, like the kidneys!

ALSO READ: Taking painkiller for every ache? Nephrologist warns your kidneys may be in danger

The way to resolve this is to shift your focus away from immediately popping a pill towards natural remedies. Otherwise, the habit of taking painkillers all too frequently can have a cumulative impact on your internal organs over time.

With a strategic and organic approach, period pain can be managed without immediately relying on painkillers. HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr (Prof) G P Dureja, director at Delhi Pain Management Centre and Advisor, Wholeleaf, with over 40 years of experience in pain management. He shared that there are several natural ways to manage period pain without resorting to medication.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Dureja explained what painful periods are, why they occur, and the processes inside the body that influence the intensity of the cramps. “Medically known as dysmenorrhea, period pain happens when the uterus contracts to shed its lining. These contractions are driven by prostaglandins, hormone-like chemicals that also influence inflammation and pain. The higher the prostaglandin levels, the more intense the cramps tend to be.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Dureja explained what painful periods are, why they occur, and the processes inside the body that influence the intensity of the cramps. “Medically known as dysmenorrhea, period pain happens when the uterus contracts to shed its lining. These contractions are driven by prostaglandins, hormone-like chemicals that also influence inflammation and pain. The higher the prostaglandin levels, the more intense the cramps tend to be.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Further, the pain management specialist recommended these five remedies that are simple, practical, and actually backed by physiology: 1. Heat therapy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, the pain management specialist recommended these five remedies that are simple, practical, and actually backed by physiology: 1. Heat therapy {{/usCountry}}

Hot bag helps in muscle relaxation. (Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^usCountry}} Heat helps relax the uterine muscles and improves blood flow to the area, which can ease the intensity of contractions.

Applying heat to the lower abdomen works on the same principle as muscle relaxation, less tension, and less pain.

Use a heating pad or hot water bag for 15–20 minutes at a time, especially during peak cramps. A warm shower can have a similar effect. 2. Light movement instead of complete rest {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heat helps relax the uterine muscles and improves blood flow to the area, which can ease the intensity of contractions.

Applying heat to the lower abdomen works on the same principle as muscle relaxation, less tension, and less pain.

Use a heating pad or hot water bag for 15–20 minutes at a time, especially during peak cramps. A warm shower can have a similar effect. 2. Light movement instead of complete rest {{/usCountry}}

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Do light stretching exercises. (Picture credit: Adobe Stock)

The instinct may be to rest, but staying completely still may actually make things worse.

Gentle movement increases circulation and triggers the release of endorphins, natural chemicals that help reduce pain perception.

Short walk, yoga or some light, low-effort stretching exercises are beneficial.

3. Abdominal massage with calming oils

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Use lavender oil for light abdominal massage. (Picture credit: Unsplah)

Slow, circular massage on the lower abdomen can help reduce muscle tightness and improve local circulation. When combined with certain essential oils like lavender or clove (properly diluted), it may enhance the relaxation effect.

(properly diluted), it may enhance the relaxation effect. Reduces muscle stiffness and plant compounds have mild anti-inflammatory properties.

Mix a few drops of essential oil with a carrier oil like coconut oil and massage gently for 10 - 15 minutes.

4. Eat and drink healthy

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Consume herbal tea to reduce bloating. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

What one eats during their period can either support their body or make symptoms worse.

Foods high in salt, sugar or unhealthy fats can contribute to bloating and inflammation, which may amplify discomfort.

Warm fluids (herbal teas like ginger or chamomile tea, warm water, soups and broths) and anti-inflammatory foods (nuts and seeds, like almonds, flaxseeds) can help the body stay more balanced during this phase.

5. Reduce stress

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Do breathing exercises to reduce stress. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Higher stress levels can increase the body’s sensitivity to pain and may even affect hormone balance.

Simple techniques like deep breathing, journaling, or even proper sleep can lower stress levels and indirectly reduce how intense the cramps feel.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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