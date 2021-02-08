Tamannaah Bhatia shows toned midriff and post-workout glow in new pic, seen yet?

Exercising in order to stay fit physically and mentally became a crucial part of everyone's lives since we started staying at home in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Even though a lot of restrictions have been lifted now and everyone has started going out, the mindset of becoming fitter and achieving their goals has retained. Tamannaah Bhatia is one of those people. Yes, you can read that again.

The Baahubali actor has been sweating it hard in the gym to achieve her dream physique. She has also been sharing images of herself flaunting her lean figure and that post-workout glow in order to urge her fans to exercise as well. The latest picture that she shared left her followers impressed. The post shows Tamannaah standing in the gym and posing for the camera after a hard work out routine.

For her gym session, the actor opted to wear a salmon-coloured sports bra and flaunted her toned midriff. She teamed it with a pair of black high-waisted Yoga pants. To keep her hair off her face, Tamannaah tied them in a tight top bun and looked radiant with her after-workout glow. She shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption, "The body achieves what the mind believes. #SlowAndSteady #KeepGoing #postworkoutglow (sic)."

Doesn't this make you want to hit the gym as well and get back to the New Year resolutions that you made?

Tamannaah has been sharing a lot of videos from her gym sessions lately. Check out some of those videos:

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 release Action, which also starred Vishal Krishna Reddy in the lead role. Her upcoming projects include Bole Chudiya in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

