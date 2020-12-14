Tamannaah Bhatia looks like a dream in sequined drape dress worth Rs 32k

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 15:06 IST

There is a reason fashionistas believe that a black dress is a wardrobe essential and Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest look just proves our point further. The Baahubali actor recently donned a gorgeous out-of-the-box black dress for the shooting of the show Sam Jam and we are taking notes.

The actor wore a beautiful sequined drape dress for an interview with Samantha Akkineni. The one-shoulder dress featured a plunging neckline and an asymmetrical hemline. The dress was pinned together at the side of the waist, resulting in intricate pleats and cinching in of the dress in the torso area.

It also flaunted Tamannaah’s enviable curves and the over the top arm of the dress gave it that quirky look. The actor teamed it with a crisp white shirt that featured leg of mutton sleeves with a twist. Letting the dress be the centre stage, Tamannaah opted to avoid any accessories and was seen wearing a pair of golden strappy heels which were in tune with the outfit.

For her glam, the 30-year-old opted for minimal dewy makeup including shimmery eyeshadow, on-point eyeliner, mascara-clad eyelashes and nude glossy lipstick. She was seen donning a centre-parted slick back ponytail. This dress is another statement piece added to Tamannaah’s iconic look book.

The dress that is a sequined dream is by the designer Namrata Joshipura and if you want to add it to your collection, you will have to shell out Rs 32,500.

The dress is worth Rs 32,500 ( namratajoshipura.com )

However, there are more ways to wear this dress and fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi is showing us the other one. The actor was spotted wearing the same dress sans the shirt and believe us when we say this, she looked equally stunning.

Which look do you prefer?

