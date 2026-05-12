Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer reveals '3 high-protein snacks you should carry in your office bag for fat loss'

In the fast-paced world of professional life, maintaining a healthy diet often takes a backseat to deadlines and commutes. However, celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh — the man behind actor Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness journey — has said that hitting your protein goals doesn't have to be a struggle. Also read | Always snacking at work? 5 healthy office snacks that keep your energy levels up: Boiled corn, chana and more

To maintain fitness, Siddhartha Singh suggests packing Greek yoghurt with fruit for office. (Freepik)

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In an April 27 Instagram post titled 'Three snacks you should carry in your office bag', Siddhartha broke down the best portable options for those 'struggling to hit protein while they are travelling or are busy'. He noted that these ‘high-protein’ quick fixes are designed specifically for 'fat loss and convenience'.

1. The reliable protein bar

While Siddhartha admitted he isn't a die-hard advocate for processed bars, he acknowledged their utility in a pinch. "Number one is a protein bar. Now, I'm not a very big fan of protein bars, but... (these are) very decent in times when you don't have anything to eat," Siddhartha explained, adding, "This is something that will really help you out."

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{{^usCountry}} When choosing a bar, look for options that minimise added sugars and provide a substantial protein-to-calorie ratio to keep your metabolism active. 2. Protein ladoos (With a disclaimer) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When choosing a bar, look for options that minimise added sugars and provide a substantial protein-to-calorie ratio to keep your metabolism active. 2. Protein ladoos (With a disclaimer) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For those with a sweet tooth, protein-infused ladoos are a popular Indian snack, though Siddhartha warned to check the nutritional label carefully. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For those with a sweet tooth, protein-infused ladoos are a popular Indian snack, though Siddhartha warned to check the nutritional label carefully. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Number two are these protein ladoos. Now again, I'm not very happy with how much protein they have," Siddhartha cautioned. "This whole pack has only 10 grams of protein and 200 calories. That's too many calories for the small amount of protein you're having. But, keep it as a snack when you can't find anything around you that is even minutely healthy," he said. 3. The gold standard combo: Greek yoghurt and fruit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Number two are these protein ladoos. Now again, I'm not very happy with how much protein they have," Siddhartha cautioned. "This whole pack has only 10 grams of protein and 200 calories. That's too many calories for the small amount of protein you're having. But, keep it as a snack when you can't find anything around you that is even minutely healthy," he said. 3. The gold standard combo: Greek yoghurt and fruit {{/usCountry}}

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The celebrity trainer’s top recommendation involved a mix of whole foods that provide a balance of macronutrients and satiety. "Number three is my favourite: Greek yoghurt and any fruit with it. Proteins and carbohydrates also contain fibre. This combination is going to keep you fuller for longer, and that is exactly what you want from a snack," Siddhartha said.

Bonus: The emergency protein sachet

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For the ultimate convenience, Siddhartha suggested never leaving home without a single-serve portion of protein powder. "Lastly, there is a bonus... carry a protein packet with you. It is very convenient," he advised. “No matter where you are in the wilderness, you can always find water. Put it in this packet. 25 grams of protein sorted,” Siddhartha added.

By keeping these items in an office bag, professionals can avoid the vending machine trap and stay on track with their fitness goals, regardless of how busy their schedule gets.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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