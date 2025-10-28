Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness coach shares 3 reasons why you should eat small amounts of sugar daily

If you’ve ever followed a strict weight loss plan, you probably know the struggle of cutting out sugar completely - battling cravings and feeling guilty for wanting something sweet. But good news for sweet treat lovers! Completely eliminating sugar may not be the most effective way to stay consistent or achieve your fitness goals. Good news for sweet treat lovers! You don't have to completely cut out sugar to achieve your fitness goals.(instagram/@officialsiddharthasingh, PTI)

Celebrity fitness coach Siddhartha Singh, who has worked with stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, has shared three reasons why having sugar daily can actually help you achieve your fitness goals. In an Instagram video posted on October 27, the fitness trainer explains why every coach should incorporate small amounts of sugar into diet plans, noting that the more we forcefully restrict certain foods, the stronger our cravings become.

Consistency

According to Siddhartha, allowing yourself small, controlled portions of sugar can actually help you stay consistent and sustainable with your overall diet plan. He explains, “When you allow small, controlled sugar daily, you are more likely to stick to a nutrition plan, as opposed to restricting yourself and then eventually binging. “

Performance and recovery

According to the fitness trainer, consuming simple carbohydrates like sugar alongside protein after a workout helps replenish glycogen stores, enhancing both recovery and overall performance. He adds, “So having that banana with your protein shake after your workout is a great idea.”

Sustainability

Siddhartha emphasises that including a small amount of sugar in your daily diet can actually make healthy eating more sustainable - which, he explains, is why he chooses to have sugar every day. He adds, “Most plans fail because they demand perfection. Including a modest sugar treat every day gives your brain permission to enjoy life without giving up progress.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.