Samantha Ruth Prabhu flexes impressive toned back and sculpted biceps in new pic: Know more about her fitness secrets

Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to prove that discipline and dedication are at the core of her fitness journey. Known for her chiselled physique and love for intense workouts, the actor often shares glimpses from her gym sessions that inspire her followers to stay consistent. In her latest Instagram post, shared on October 27, Samantha flaunts her toned back muscles and sculpted biceps, effortlessly blending strength with grace. The caption reads, “BUILD BUILD BUILD.” Read more to discover Samantha's fitness secrets and gym routine!(instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

In an Instagram carousel post shared on May 31, the Khushi actor shared snippets from her gym routine - featuring a mix of strength training, resistance workouts, and core exercises. Let’s take a closer look at the fitness routine that helps Samantha maintain those perfectly toned back muscles and sculpted biceps.

Deadlifts

Samantha incorporates heavy deadlifts into her routine, lifting up to 100 kg - a key factor behind her strong, sculpted back muscles. In her Instagram post, Samantha is seen effortlessly lifting weights in two clips - one showcasing a 90 kg lift and the other an impressive 100 kg.

The caption on the first clip reads, “Every time I've moved beyond what felt safe or familiar, I've discovered something new about myself. It's not easy, but discomfort has a way of showing you just how much you're capable of. Today, it looked like lifting 90 kgs - something I never thought I could do, until I did.”

“Strength builds quietly - until one day, you're lifting 100. Not bad for someone who once struggled with jar lids,” wrote the Citadel: Honey Bunny actor in the next clip. Deadlifts are one of the most effective exercises for building total-body strength, correcting posture, and boosting metabolism.

Seated dumbbell shoulder press

In the next slide, Samantha performs seated dumbbell shoulder presses - a powerful move for building shoulder strength, improving stability and enhancing upper body strength. The actor performs seven continuous reps. Quite impressive, right? She captioned the video, “Top 3 energy boosters for you? Mine: good sleep, umm... coffee, and of course NMN.”

Stretching

In another clip, the actor is seen using a rowing machine to perform some stretching. This equipment helps enhance posture, builds cardio endurance and works great for upper and lower body resistance training.

The text in the clip reads, “Lately, I've been choosing the stretch over the shortcut. Because growth isn't about doing more - it's about doing what you believe in. Even if it's slower. Even if it's harder. That's where it feels real.”

Core exercises

Yet another clip shows Samantha doing alternative V-ups, also known as single-leg toe touches, which engage the entire core, targeting abdominal muscles and enhancing overall core stability. Her caption reads, “If you feel it in your core, trust it.”

Rest and recovery

Samantha highlights the crucial role of rest and recovery as an integral part of her fitness routine. One of her videos has the caption, “Muscles grow in recovery - don’t skip the good part,” while another reads, “I’m learning that rest isn’t a reward. It’s a requirement.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.