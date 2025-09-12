8 best dumbbells for quick and easy tricep and bicep workouts at home for muscle growth
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 10:05 am IST
Dumbbells make tricep and bicep workouts at home simple and effective, helping you gain strength, tone arms, and boost overall fitness with ease.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
amazon basics Neoprene Fixed Dumbbell Pair, 2 x 5Kg, Blue View Details
|
₹1,909
|
|
|
Slovic Dumbbell Set 10 KG (5 KG x 2) | Hexa Dumbbells Set for Home View Details
|
|
|
|
NODENS Rubber Coated Professional Exercise Hex Dumbbells (Pack of 2) 7. 5 Kg x 2pc (Total = 15 kg) View Details
|
|
|
|
Sportneer Dumbbells Set Adjustable, Each 1kg/1.5kg/2kg/2.5kg, 4-in-1 Set Hand Weights Fast Adjust Dumbbell for Women Men Home Gym Workout Strength Training View Details
|
₹2,969
|
|
|
Protoner dumbbell rack for 6 pairs for home gym fitness View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
amazon basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell Weight Set Of 2, 7.5 Kg,Black View Details
|
₹2,429
|
|
|
Kiraro Steel Dumbbell Set (2Kg 2.5kg, 3kg,4kg, 5kg, 7.5kg) 1 Pair Dumbbells, Steel Dumbbells, Home Gym Fixed Weight Dumbbell (Silver, 5KG X 2PCS) View Details
|
₹1,879
|
|
|
Kore PVC 20 Kg Home Gym Set with One 3 Ft Curl Rod and One Pair Dumbbell Rods View Details
|
|
|
