Gym and training shoes for women: Top 8 picks where style meets performance; Get fit in style
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 04:18 pm IST
Finding the right gym shoes for women means striking a balance between comfort and style. These 8 options ensure that your shoes work as hard as you do.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
NIKE Mens Handball, Volleyball Shoes, White, 8 UK View Details
|
₹11,245
|
|
|
KNOOS Womens Pink Mesh Walking Running Gym Training Workout Shoes Sneakers - 4 UK View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
Puma Womens Evader XT v2 Graphic Royal Blue-Red Blast Training Shoe - 5 UK (18898401) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Liberty LEAP7X BOSTER-L2E Sports Shoes for Women with Knitted Upper | EVA Sole, Slip-on Style| Memory Foam Insole | Comfortable Footbed | Walking, Gym & Outdoor Wear-5 UK (38 EU-Peach) View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Puma Womens Ivana Black-Rose Quartz Walking Shoe - 4 UK (38064808) View Details
|
₹1,852
|
|
|
Under Armour Womens Training Shoes White,4 View Details
|
₹3,094
|
|
|
Red Tape Athleisure Shoes for Women | Cultured Round-Toe Shape & Cushioning Technology Black View Details
|
₹2,159
|
|
|
Red Tape ETPU Athleisure Shoes for Women | Cushioning Technology View Details
|
|
|
View More Products