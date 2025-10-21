Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates Diwali with rumoured boyfriend Raj Nidimoru, fans say ‘you deserve all the love’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to be hinting at her romance with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on Instagram. In her latest post, she shared a cheerful moment from Diwali celebrations with him in which they are beaming with happiness and spreading festive vibes. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru sparked rumours of them dating with their latest outings.

Samantha spends Diwali with Raj

On Monday, Samantha took to Instagram to share festive snapshots with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. Dressed in a green ethnic outfit, she celebrated the festival of lights alongside Raj, who opted for a blue kurta.

Samantha shared a series of snapshots from her day, capturing everything from her outfit of the day and the serene ambience of her home to lighting ‘anar’ and ‘phuljari’. But it was her image with Raj that caught everyone’s attention. She posted the images with the caption, “Filled with gratitude.”

“We love you Sam and fam,” one wrote, with another sharing, “My love @samantharuthprabhuoffl wish you good luck for your career and personal life . Be Happy.”

“Everyone deserves to be happy, only the person who went through will have the scar.... You deserve all the happiness, love and peace like any other person. Stay happy,” one wrote.

About Samantha and Raj

Samantha and Raj worked together for the web series, The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny. While neither party confirmed nor denied the rumour, they have often been spotted together. Their appearances together have sparked dating rumours.

Recently, it was being reported that they are planning to move in together. Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Samantha and Raj are considering moving in together and are scouting for properties. They have the intent to live together and are working in that direction."

The source added, "Raj got officially divorced to Shhyamali in 2022 and found love in Samantha after they collaborated for Citadel. Meanwhile, reports about Raj being spotted with his daughter are false. He doesn’t have a daughter, and the kid he was spotted with is his co-director Krishna Dk’s daughter.” However, Samantha's manager cleared the air to HT with just one word: "Rumours."

Raj is known to be married to Shhyamali De, an assistant director who has worked with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj in the past. Meanwhile, Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitnaya.