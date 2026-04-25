Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer explains how to upgrade your plain breakfast bread toast into something healthy

Quick bread toast may be convenient for breakfast, but it is nutritionally shallow and not enough to keep satiated for long. By afternoon, you would find yourself itching to order something online. Your plain toast clearly needs a dense nutritional upgrade, one that can turn the simplest breakfast into a more balanced and satisfying meal.

Bread toast is easy to make, but if you add a few ingredients, you will get a better, well-balanced version of bread toast. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who has worked with Bollywood actors like Tamannah Bhatia, called bread toast ‘the worst breakfast you can have’ in an April 23 Instagram post, revealing how to make everyday meals healthier without giving them up entirely.ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer says 'stop eating dosa for breakfast if you want to lose weight'; shares protein hack

How to balance? In two easy steps, you can make your regular toast more balanced, with all key macronutrients- fat, protein and carbohydrates all balanced as they should be.

1. Add cheese

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{{^usCountry}} Contrary to popular belief, you can actually include cheese in a healthy weight loss diet. The trainer suggested adding two slices of cheese, saying, "We have now added 8 grams of protein and also some healthy fat to sukha sadha toast.” Here, cheese helps fill the gap of missing fats while also boosting protein, adding some nutritional variation to an otherwise plain and carb-heavy toast. 2. Tomatoes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Contrary to popular belief, you can actually include cheese in a healthy weight loss diet. The trainer suggested adding two slices of cheese, saying, "We have now added 8 grams of protein and also some healthy fat to sukha sadha toast.” Here, cheese helps fill the gap of missing fats while also boosting protein, adding some nutritional variation to an otherwise plain and carb-heavy toast. 2. Tomatoes {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For roughage, or in other words, fibre, the trainer advised ripe tomatoes. With that, your meal is ready, containing everything: fibre-filled tomatoes, cheese rich in healthy fats and protein, all on a base of a carb-heavy bread. To further increase the protein content of your regular bread, the trainer also recommended adding Greek yoghurt, which often tops his recommendations around 100-200 grams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For roughage, or in other words, fibre, the trainer advised ripe tomatoes. With that, your meal is ready, containing everything: fibre-filled tomatoes, cheese rich in healthy fats and protein, all on a base of a carb-heavy bread. To further increase the protein content of your regular bread, the trainer also recommended adding Greek yoghurt, which often tops his recommendations around 100-200 grams. {{/usCountry}}

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To upgrade your nutritionally shallow bread toast, all you need are 2-3 ingredients. It will also help to lower mid-morning cravings, while also supporting better weight management as you don't give in to snacking when you are satiated, and appetite control begins with a well-balanced breakfast. To eat healthy, you do not need dramatic overhauls to your existing meals; you can give them a compelling nutritional upgrade by adding the correct, easily available ingredients for all the missing nutrients.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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