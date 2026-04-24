Try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s easy recipe for pillowy pita bread you can make at home: Step-by-step process

Here are the ingredients required for the preparation of pita bread:

This Middle Eastern dish requires refined flour, instant dried yeast, sugar, salt, oil, and hummus for preparation. It takes around one to two hours for preparation and 30-35 minutes of cook time.

Originating from the Middle East, pita bread is commonly used in making sandwiches, pizzas, and wraps. Made from wheat flour, this bread is baked at high temperature and features a hollow pocket inside for stuffing. If you want to try making a pita bread sandwich , you can try this easy recipe from Sanjeev Kapoor at home. Here’s a breakdown of the step-by-step process.

Method Here’s a step-by-step process to make pita bread at home:

Step 1: Take instant dried yeast in a bowl and add sugar, refined flour, salt, and one tablespoon of oil.

Step 2: Now, add 130 millilitres of water and knead to a soft dough. Cover with a moist muslin cloth and set aside for one hour.

Step 3: Dust some refined flour on the worktop, place the dough over it and roll it into a log. Divide into 16 equal portions and roll each portion into a ball.

Step 4: Dust some more refined flour on the worktop, and roll the balls into an oval shape. Cover again with a moist muslin cloth and set aside for 15 minutes.

Step 5: Preheat the air fryer at 200°C for five minutes.

Step 6: Arrange the prepared pita breads, a few at a time, in the air fryer basket, fit the basket to the air fryer and air fry for five minutes.

Step 7: Bring the basket out of the air fryer and let the pita bread cool. Arrange them on a serving platter and serve with hummus.

How to consume pita bread? Pita bread is not just any regular bread; it’s a round flatbread that puffs up during baking, creating natural pockets for stuffing with meats, cheeses, veggies, and spreads. It is best enjoyed warm with stuffings like meats, falafel, and veggies. You can add dips like hummus and tzatziki, or convert it into a sandwich by cutting it in half.

Note to readers: ​This report is based on user-generated content from social media.