Baisakhi Special Amritsari Kulcha Recipe: Stuffed Bread Served with Tangy Chole

Baisakhi arrives with the joy of harvested fields, bright clothes, music, and family gatherings across Punjab. The festival celebrates a new crop season, and homes quickly fill with the smell of special dishes, sweets, and festive meals prepared for everyone together. Amritsari kulcha recipe (Freepik)

Amritsari kulcha is one of the most loved Baisakhi recipes in Punjab. This Punjabi bread recipe is made with a soft dough filled with spiced potato, onion, coriander, and simple spices. The kulcha is cooked until golden and served with chole, onion salad, and chutney. Crisp outside and soft inside, stuffed kulcha at home tastes especially good during festive meals.

Chole kulcha has become closely linked with Baisakhi because it is easy to share and fits perfectly into large family lunches. Chole made with chickpeas adds protein and fibre">protein and fibre, while the stuffed kulcha brings plenty of flavour. Fresh coriander, pomegranate seeds, and lemon on the side make the meal feel brighter and fresher.

A healthier version of the Amritsari kulcha recipe can be made by using whole wheat flour instead of only refined flour. Less butter and more curd in the dough can keep the kulcha softer without making it too heavy. Baking or cooking the kulcha on a tawa with very little oil also makes this festive favourite lighter and easier to enjoy.

How To Prepare Soft and Crispy Amritsari Kulcha with Chole for Baisakhi Amritsari kulcha tastes crisp outside and soft inside with a spicy potato filling. Chole adds a rich and tangy flavour, while onion salad and lemon make the meal fresher for summer. This Punjabi bread recipe feels festive, colourful, and perfect for a Baisakhi lunch with family.

Ingredients For the Kulcha Dough

2 cups whole wheat flour

½ cup refined flour

½ cup curd

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

1 tsp oil

Water as needed For the Stuffing

2 medium potatoes, boiled and mashed

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

½ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp amchur powder

Salt to taste For the Chole