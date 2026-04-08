Baisakhi Special Amritsari Kulcha Recipe: Stuffed Bread Served with Tangy Chole
Amritsari kulcha with chole is a popular Baisakhi recipe made healthier with whole wheat and less butter at home.
Baisakhi arrives with the joy of harvested fields, bright clothes, music, and family gatherings across Punjab. The festival celebrates a new crop season, and homes quickly fill with the smell of special dishes, sweets, and festive meals prepared for everyone together.
Amritsari kulcha is one of the most loved Baisakhi recipes in Punjab. This Punjabi bread recipe is made with a soft dough filled with spiced potato, onion, coriander, and simple spices. The kulcha is cooked until golden and served with chole, onion salad, and chutney. Crisp outside and soft inside, stuffed kulcha at home tastes especially good during festive meals.
Chole kulcha has become closely linked with Baisakhi because it is easy to share and fits perfectly into large family lunches. Chole made with chickpeas adds protein and fibre">protein and fibre, while the stuffed kulcha brings plenty of flavour. Fresh coriander, pomegranate seeds, and lemon on the side make the meal feel brighter and fresher.
A healthier version of the Amritsari kulcha recipe can be made by using whole wheat flour instead of only refined flour. Less butter and more curd in the dough can keep the kulcha softer without making it too heavy. Baking or cooking the kulcha on a tawa with very little oil also makes this festive favourite lighter and easier to enjoy.
How To Prepare Soft and Crispy Amritsari Kulcha with Chole for Baisakhi
Amritsari kulcha tastes crisp outside and soft inside with a spicy potato filling. Chole adds a rich and tangy flavour, while onion salad and lemon make the meal fresher for summer. This Punjabi bread recipe feels festive, colourful, and perfect for a Baisakhi lunch with family.
Ingredients
For the Kulcha Dough
- 2 cups whole wheat flour
- ½ cup refined flour
- ½ cup curd
- ½ tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 tsp oil
- Water as needed
For the Stuffing
- 2 medium potatoes, boiled and mashed
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped
- 1 green chilli, finely chopped
- ½ tsp cumin powder
- ½ tsp red chilli powder
- ½ tsp amchur powder
- Salt to taste
For the Chole
- 1 cup boiled chickpeas
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 tomato, chopped
- 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tsp chole masala
- 1 tsp oil
- Salt to taste
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Mix whole wheat flour, refined flour, curd, baking powder, salt, oil, and enough water to make a soft dough.
- Cover and keep aside for 20 minutes. Mix mashed potatoes, onion, coriander, green chilli, cumin powder, red chilli powder, amchur, and salt for the filling.
- Divide the dough and stuffing into equal portions.
- Stuff the dough and roll gently into kulchas.
- Cook on a hot tawa with a little oil until both sides turn golden and slightly crisp.
- For the chole, cook onion, tomato, ginger-garlic paste, chole masala, and chickpeas together for 5 minutes.
- Serve the kulcha hot with chole, onion slices, and lemon wedges.
A Closer Look at the Nutrition in Amritsari Kulcha and Chole
According to USDA">USDA, amritsari kulcha with chole gives a mix of carbohydrates, protein, fibre, and useful minerals. Whole wheat flour and chickpeas make this Baisakhi meal more balanced than many fried festival foods. The potato filling adds energy, while curd in the dough and chickpeas in the chole bring extra nutrients.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount Per Serving
Main Source
Calories
320–380 kcal
Kulcha dough, potatoes, chole
Protein
10–12 g
Chickpeas, curd, whole wheat flour
Fibre
6–8 g
Chickpeas, whole wheat flour, onion
Carbohydrates
45–50 g
Flour, potato, chickpeas
Iron
2–3 mg
Chickpeas, whole wheat flour
Calcium
40–60 mg
Curd in the dough
- Chickpeas in the chole provide protein and fibre">protein and fibre, which may help keep the meal more balanced.
- Whole wheat flour adds more fibre than refined flour and may support digestion">may support digestion.
- Potato filling gives carbohydrates">carbohydrates that provide energy during the day.
- Curd used in the dough adds a small amount of calcium">calcium and makes the kulcha softer.
- Onion, coriander, and lemon served with the dish add vitamin C">vitamin C and make the meal feel fresher.
FAQs
Can Amritsari kulcha be made without maida?
Yes, Amritsari kulcha can be made with only whole wheat flour for a healthier version.
Which stuffing is best for Amritsari kulcha?
Spiced potato stuffing with onion, coriander, green chilli, and amchur is the most popular filling for Amritsari kulcha.
Can Amritsari kulcha be baked instead of cooked on a tawa?
Yes, kulcha can be baked in an oven at 220°C for 10 to 12 minutes until golden.
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