Healthy cookie recipe with veggies and fruits: Endocrinologist shares how to make viral green cookie for kids

Kids have an inherent fondness for sweets. But their sweet tooth makes them more vulnerable to calorie-loaded, high-sugar treats. This is why parents often need to find a middle ground between allowing occasional indulgences and encouraging their children to eat nutritious foods.



Solving a dilemma many parents frequently face, endocrinologist Dr Alessia Roehnelt shared a viral ‘green cookie’ recipe in a March 9 post, offering creative ways to sneak in fruits and veggies to homemade cookies.

“I have been making my kids these cookies for probably about 10 years now and the reason they came about was because I wanted them to be able to have some kind of treat at school or at daycare and not feel like they were being deprived but I also did not just want to give them a packaged product every single day and then I realised if I am going to be baking cookies anyway, I might as well tweak things a little bit to make them a little bit healthier,” she shared the details, explaining how sweet goodies can be made healthy by blending fruits and veggies. The cravings and health are both taken care of.