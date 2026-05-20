Tamil gym owner warns 'you should not start a gym business in Chennai': '99% of it is fake'

Jayachandran Tamilarasan, a content creator, fitness coach, and founder of The Crew Fitness Chennai, sparked an online conversation after releasing a series of videos advising aspiring entrepreneurs to avoid the gym business in Chennai. Also read | Chennai construction worker builds ripped abs with carbs and 5-day gym: No idli-dosa diet to white rice in all 3 meals

Jayachandran Tamilarasan says that if you love fitness, don't buy a gym. Start an online community, a weekend club, or focus on personal training; don’t let your passion turn into a financial nightmare. (Freepik)

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In a candid two-part series titled "Do not start gym business in Chennai," Jayachandran pulls back the curtain on an industry he says is struggling under the weight of high costs and mental health crises, despite the 'glamorous' image projected on social media. The Instagram videos, posted on May 14 and 15, serve as a sobering reminder that a 'packed house' does not always equal a profitable business.

The social media illusion vs reality

Jayachandran argues that the 'packed gyms' and 'motivational edits' seen on Instagram are often a facade. He says that while digital marketing agencies often push founders to talk about squats and weight loss, they ignore the systemic business failures occurring behind the scenes.

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{{^usCountry}} "If you look at social media, elite transformations, packed gyms, communities, random events, and clubs, 99 percent of it is fake," Jayachandran warns. "Nobody talks about the one thing that is actually true: the rent, low margins, burnout, the mental stress the owners go through, the fear of losing coaches, and the fear of losing clients," he adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If you look at social media, elite transformations, packed gyms, communities, random events, and clubs, 99 percent of it is fake," Jayachandran warns. "Nobody talks about the one thing that is actually true: the rent, low margins, burnout, the mental stress the owners go through, the fear of losing coaches, and the fear of losing clients," he adds. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The financial and mental toll of running a gym {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The financial and mental toll of running a gym {{/usCountry}}

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According to Jayachandran, the industry is currently in a state of quiet collapse, with many gyms in Chennai alone having been put up for sale. The primary issue, according to the gym founder, is that most gym owners enter the field fueled by passion rather than business acumen. This leads to a disconnect between a 'thriving' floor and a failing bank account.

"Most of the gym owners go through panic attacks, stress levels, and debt issues. Nobody talks about all this," he says, adding, "Society thinks the gym business is glamorous because when they come in, and the business is thriving... except a few brands in Chennai, who can actually rotate money from other sources, 99 percent of the gyms are suffering."

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Jayachandran highlights key challenges, including high rent and operational expenses versus low profit margins, the constant 'fear of losing coaches' to competitors, high pressure to maintain 'retention' in a saturated market, and lack of business training. According to him, gym owners are often 'former trainers, athletes, or coaches', who may lack expertise in capital expenses and marketing campaigns.

Advice for fitness enthusiasts

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Jayachandran clarifies that his warning isn't to discourage fitness, but to prevent financial ruin for his 'brothers' in the coaching community. He suggests that if passion for fitness is the primary driver, there are more sustainable ways to monetise it without the overhead of a physical facility.

"If you’re starting a gym in Chennai, passion is not enough. You need a basic understanding of how cash flow works," he explains, adding, "My advice is to either become a personal trainer or start an online training community. There are many weekend clubs. Try starting something like that."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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