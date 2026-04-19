Tamil Nadu policeman stays fit with simple South Indian diet of idli, dosa, chapati and morning push-ups and jogging

In an era of complex biohacking and expensive gym memberships, a Tamil Nadu policeman has captured the internet's attention with a strikingly simple philosophy on health. The policeman whose ‘fitness’ was spotlighted in a November 2025 video by content creator Jayachandran Tamilarasan, argues that the human body remains our most versatile asset — if we are willing to move it. Also read | Chennai construction worker builds ripped abs with carbs and 5-day gym: No idli-dosa diet to white rice in all 3 meals

Tamil Nadu policeman's workout and diet

A Tamil Nadu policeman shared the importance of physical activity and balanced eating while addressing the challenges of a demanding schedule. (Instagram/ fit.blog.by.jc)

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When pressed by Jayachandran to reveal the specific 'fit' lifestyle that maintains his sharp silhouette in uniform, the policeman pointed to a consistent, low-tech morning ritual. "I do push-ups and jogging in the morning," the policeman said, highlighting a routine that favours callisthenics over heavy machinery.

His dietary approach follows a similar pattern of traditional staples and high-protein starters: “Breakfast is eggs and green gram sprouts. For lunch, I eat rice and veggies or dosa. Dinner is idli, dosa, or chapatis.”

Managing health on a 24/7 clock

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{{^usCountry}} The interaction touched on a common struggle for first responders: the lack of a predictable schedule. The policeman was candid about the challenges of balancing health with the erratic nature of law enforcement. "Uniform service demands 24/7 duty," he explained, adding, "So there is no fixed sleep routine. I utilise the free time and sleep." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The interaction touched on a common struggle for first responders: the lack of a predictable schedule. The policeman was candid about the challenges of balancing health with the erratic nature of law enforcement. "Uniform service demands 24/7 duty," he explained, adding, "So there is no fixed sleep routine. I utilise the free time and sleep." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond the logistical hurdles of the job, the policeman issued a message to the public regarding the modern drift toward a sedentary lifestyle. He noted that while technology has made travel easier, it has also facilitated a level of 'laziness' that bypasses basic human movement: "People travel by car and bike. But they should get used to walking. Don't move towards laziness." ‘The greatest gift is our body’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond the logistical hurdles of the job, the policeman issued a message to the public regarding the modern drift toward a sedentary lifestyle. He noted that while technology has made travel easier, it has also facilitated a level of 'laziness' that bypasses basic human movement: "People travel by car and bike. But they should get used to walking. Don't move towards laziness." ‘The greatest gift is our body’ {{/usCountry}}

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While many fitness influencers preach strict deprivation, the policeman offered a more pragmatic — though activity-dependent — view on eating habits. He acknowledged that 'maintaining healthy food habits is hard these days', but suggested that the body's adaptability is its greatest strength, provided the energy balance is maintained.

He said, "Eat whatever you like, and your body will adapt to that. But do physical activity accordingly. The greatest gift is our body, because it can change into whatever we want it to be."

He concluded his message with a warning on substance use and the 'poison' of excess, advocating for a middle path: "Reduce alcohol intake; anything in moderation is okay. Beyond that, everything is poison."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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