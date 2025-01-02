The soil beneath our feet is a warzone of infections: Study reveals shocking details

A barefoot walk in the garden, letting the soil touch the soles of our feet can feel rejuvenating. But researchers have unearthed information about the soil and the complex ecosystem that thrives in it, and it can be more than just dirt. In fact, according to a recent study led by Jingqiu Liao, Virginia Tech, the ecosystem might be raging a war beneath our feet and compromising our abilities to fight infections. The study observed how soil bacteria can carry antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs), microscopic instructions that can allow bacteria to survive through antibiotics. (Pexels)

The study observed how soil bacteria can carry antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs), microscopic instructions that can allow bacteria to survive through antibiotics. In fact, these genes can act as blueprints, quickly getting transmitted between bacteria species, and starting a dangerous network.

Findings of the study:

The study published in the journal Nature Communications, analysed nearly 600 Listeria genomes from soil samples across the United States and observed how environmental factors can influence the spread of antibiotic-resistant genes.

Study author Jingqiu Liao explained in a university release, "Soil is an important reservoir of resistant bacteria and ARGs. Environmental factors can amplify ARGs by creating conditions that promote the survival, spread, and exchange of these genes among bacteria."

Transmission of resistant genes:

The study revealed shocking details about how easily the resistant genes can be transferred from one bacterium to another. Referred to as transformation, this process involves bacteria picking up loose pieces of DNA from the surroundings and transmitting it to other bacteria sometimes in another species.

What can we do?

Simple activities involving touching the soil to the skin can be more harmful than we know. The study is a wake-up call on the importance of maintaining hygiene when we take up activities in the garden or in the soil. Good sanitation practices and being mindful of waste disposal should be of utmost importance to ensure that we do not fall prey to these antibiotic-resistant bacteria and fall sick.