Natural ways to balance urinary pH and prevent infections: Urologist shares tips

Urinary Tract Infections is one of the most common urinary infections faced by women. While it is necessary to maintain optimal hygiene, it is equally important to understand how to balance urinary pH to keep infections at bay. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Deepti Sureka, Consultant Female Urologist, Asian institute of Nephrology and Urology, Hyderabad, said, “Maintaining a balanced urinary pH is essential for optimal urinary tract health. An imbalanced pH can make the body more susceptible to infections, particularly in the urinary tract. A healthy urinary pH typically ranges between 4.5 and 8.0, depending on individual dietary and health factors.” Also read | Urinary tract infections: Symptoms, lifestyle changes that can help prevent UTI "A healthy urinary pH typically ranges between 4.5 and 8.0," said Dr. Deepti Sureka.(Unsplash)

What is urinary pH?

Dr. Deepti Sureka explained, “Urinary pH refers to the level of acidity or alkalinity in urine. A balanced pH helps maintain healthy kidney and bladder function, reduces the risk of stone formation, and creates an environment that resists bacterial growth. Fluctuations in urinary pH can occur due to factors such as diet, hydration levels, stress, or existing medical conditions.”

Tips to naturally balance urinary pH:

The Urologist further shared tips on how we can maintain healthy urinary pH:

Stay hydrated: Drinking sufficient water is one of the simplest and most effective ways to regulate urinary pH. Adequate hydration flushes out toxins and prevents the accumulation of acidic waste in the body. Aim for 8-10 glasses of water daily.

Include alkaline foods in your diet: Incorporate citrus fruits and green leafy vegetables into your meals. These foods help neutralize acidity and support a healthy urinary pH. Also read | Urinary tract infection: Common causes of UTI and tips to avoid infection

Avoid acidic beverages: Reduce the consumption of coffee, tea, carbonated drinks, and alcohol, as they can increase urinary acidity. Replace these with herbal teas or infused water for better balance.

Use natural detoxifiers: Lemon water and apple cider vinegar are excellent natural detoxifiers. While they are acidic in nature, they have an alkalizing effect on the body when metabolized.

Opt for probiotics: Probiotics found in yogurt, kefir, or supplements promote a healthy balance of good bacteria in the urinary tract, reducing the risk of infections and balancing pH levels.

Know the prevention tips to manage UTI.(Unsplash)

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs): Prevention tips to follow:

“UTIs are a common condition that can be painful and disruptive. They often occur when harmful bacteria multiply in the urinary tract. Adopting preventive measures can significantly reduce the risk of developing UTIs,” said Dr. Deepti Sureka as she noted down a few precautionary measures we can take. Also read | Dos and don’ts for UTI prevention

Practice Good Hydration Habits

Maintain Personal Hygiene

Wear Breathable Underwear

Reduce Sugar Intake

Incorporate Cranberry Juice

Avoid Harsh Products

“While natural remedies and preventive measures are effective, persistent symptoms such as frequent urination, lower abdominal pain, blood in urine, burning sensation and painful urination, or cloudy urine should not be ignored. If these occur, consult a urologist promptly for diagnosis and treatment,” the expert added. Also read | UTI in women: Effective tips to deal with urinary tract infection

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.