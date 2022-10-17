Urinary tract infection: Common causes of UTI and tips to avoid infection

Urinary tract infections (UTI) are on rise these days courtesy the prolonged rains in many parts of the country. UTI is common around monsoon as it provides the ideal environment for bacteria to multiply and affect urinary system. Women as well as people with diabetes are at a greater risk of developing UTI and they must be extra cautious to follow all precautionary measures from drinking lots of water to emptying your bladder when you feel like peeing. Urinary tract infection or UTI refers to an infection in any part of the urinary system. A urinary system consists of the kidneys, ureters, bladder and the urethra. While most infections involve the lower urinary system i.e. the bladder and the urethra in case the infection spreads to the kidneys it could lead to serious health issues. The signs and symptoms vary from body part to body part and can be easily self-diagnosed. (Also read: What to do when you have Urinary Tract Infection)

Dr Gunjan Gupta Govil, Founder and Chairman, Gunjan IVF World Group in a conversation with HT Digital talks about the common causes of UTI and effective tips to prevent the infection.

Common causes of UTI?

• Infection of the bladder: Bacteria from the large intestine can sometimes get into a person's urethra and then travel up to the bladder causing infections. Women are more prone to develop urinary tract infections than men because of their anatomy as the urethra is close to the anus and the urethral opening closer to the bladder.

• Infection of the urethra: An infection of the urethra can be caused due to sexually transmitted infections like herpes, gonorrhoea, chlamydia and mycoplasma because women's urethras are closer to the vagina.

• People with diabetes are at a much higher risk of developing a UTI because of their weakened immune systems which makes it difficult for the body to fight off infections. Other causes consist of multiple sclerosis, or anything that can affect urine flow such as a spine injury, a stroke, and kidney stones.

Tips to avoid UTI infection

Preventative techniques which can help prevent UTIs are:

• Drinking lots of fluids, especially water: Drinking water will help dilute urine which will allow bacteria to be flushed out regularly before an infection can begin.

• Emptying the bladder after sex: In some cases, intercourse can lead to triggering UTI which is why it is important to empty the bladder after sex to flush bacteria.

• Avoiding feminine products in genital area: Use of feminine products in the genital area can irritate the urethra, hence it is recommended to avoid use of such products in those areas.

• Emptying the bladder as soon as you feel the need to pee.

• Use of other birth control methods besides diaphragms.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter