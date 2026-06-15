Think an occasional cigarette is harmless? Doctor explains why even casual smoking can damage your health

Every year on World No Tobacco Day, it is reminded that the usage of tobacco products is one of the biggest reasons for disease and premature mortality around the world. Although the severe consequences of smoking heavily are known, many individuals have the misconception about smoking “every now and then,” believing that occasional smoking is relatively safe. But today’s research findings prove that occasional smoking is dangerous for the body and brings various negative long-term outcomes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals, highlighted the impact of occasional smoking on health.

Smoking once in a while is equally risky and can have a drastic impact on overall health. (Unsplash)

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Invisible damage is made almost immediately

Dr Aravind said, “Even occasional smoking entails inhaling harmful components, including nicotine, carbon monoxide, and tar.” As a result, the cardiovascular system and respiratory tract suffer from them immediately after smoking a cigarette. He highlighted that even though there is usually nothing noticeable after smoking occasionally, the harm is done invisibly, and research proves that those who smoke occasionally have an increased risk of heart disease compared to those who never smoked.

Health hazards that should not be overlooked

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{{^usCountry}} The health hazards associated with the occasional use of cigarettes are as follows: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The health hazards associated with the occasional use of cigarettes are as follows: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} • Damaged respiratory system {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Damaged respiratory system {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Higher blood pressure {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Higher blood pressure {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • The probability of strokes or heart attacks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • The probability of strokes or heart attacks {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Susceptibility to the harmful chemicals, which can cause cancers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Susceptibility to the harmful chemicals, which can cause cancers {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Tendency towards addiction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Tendency towards addiction {{/usCountry}}

Many occasional smokers underestimate how easily occasional smoking can turn into a regular habit. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} Transition from harmless to dangerous habits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Transition from harmless to dangerous habits {{/usCountry}}

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Many occasional smokers underestimate how easily occasional smoking can turn into a regular habit. According to Dr Aravind, the problem lies in the fact that the body becomes dependent on nicotine very fast due to its high addiction rate and frequent craving for more cigarettes. At the same time, second-hand smoke is equally dangerous since it impacts non-smokers, including children and the elderly, increasing their chances of having respiratory problems.

Making tobacco-free decisions for health

If people want to avoid negative consequences caused by tobacco usage, they should consider:

• Looking for other coping strategies besides tobacco

• Learning about the real threats of smoking occasionally

• Making your home and office tobacco-free

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The truth is that all cigarettes have an impact on your body, even when you smoke them occasionally. (Pexel)

“It’s high time to ditch the idea that only a couple of cigarettes will be okay. The truth is that all cigarettes have an impact on your body, even when you smoke them occasionally. One of the best things you can do for yourself is to remain tobacco-free,” said Dr Aravind.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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