Think an occasional cigarette is harmless? Doctor explains why even casual smoking can damage your health
Smoking once in a while is equally risky and can have a drastic impact on overall health. Here’s how your body reacts to even occasional smoking.
Every year on World No Tobacco Day, it is reminded that the usage of tobacco products is one of the biggest reasons for disease and premature mortality around the world. Although the severe consequences of smoking heavily are known, many individuals have the misconception about smoking “every now and then,” believing that occasional smoking is relatively safe. But today’s research findings prove that occasional smoking is dangerous for the body and brings various negative long-term outcomes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals, highlighted the impact of occasional smoking on health.
Also read | What happens after you quit smoking? Pulmonologist explains recovery timeline, from 20 minutes to 10 years
Invisible damage is made almost immediately
Dr Aravind said, “Even occasional smoking entails inhaling harmful components, including nicotine, carbon monoxide, and tar.” As a result, the cardiovascular system and respiratory tract suffer from them immediately after smoking a cigarette. He highlighted that even though there is usually nothing noticeable after smoking occasionally, the harm is done invisibly, and research proves that those who smoke occasionally have an increased risk of heart disease compared to those who never smoked.
Health hazards that should not be overlooked
The health hazards associated with the occasional use of cigarettes are as follows:{{/usCountry}}
The health hazards associated with the occasional use of cigarettes are as follows:{{/usCountry}}
• Damaged respiratory system{{/usCountry}}
• Damaged respiratory system{{/usCountry}}
• Higher blood pressure{{/usCountry}}
• Higher blood pressure{{/usCountry}}
• The probability of strokes or heart attacks{{/usCountry}}
• The probability of strokes or heart attacks{{/usCountry}}
• Susceptibility to the harmful chemicals, which can cause cancers{{/usCountry}}
• Susceptibility to the harmful chemicals, which can cause cancers{{/usCountry}}
• Tendency towards addiction{{/usCountry}}
• Tendency towards addiction{{/usCountry}}
Transition from harmless to dangerous habits{{/usCountry}}
Transition from harmless to dangerous habits{{/usCountry}}
Many occasional smokers underestimate how easily occasional smoking can turn into a regular habit. According to Dr Aravind, the problem lies in the fact that the body becomes dependent on nicotine very fast due to its high addiction rate and frequent craving for more cigarettes. At the same time, second-hand smoke is equally dangerous since it impacts non-smokers, including children and the elderly, increasing their chances of having respiratory problems.
Making tobacco-free decisions for health
If people want to avoid negative consequences caused by tobacco usage, they should consider:
• Looking for other coping strategies besides tobacco
• Learning about the real threats of smoking occasionally
• Making your home and office tobacco-free
“It’s high time to ditch the idea that only a couple of cigarettes will be okay. The truth is that all cigarettes have an impact on your body, even when you smoke them occasionally. One of the best things you can do for yourself is to remain tobacco-free,” said Dr Aravind.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.