Think burnout is just an adult problem? Kids are feeling it too! 5 ways parents can help

Burnout is often discussed in the context of the workplace, with employees relentlessly chasing deadlines and assignments. It is the feeling of complete physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion, along with disengagement, caused by prolonged stress that exceeds one's ability to cope.ALSO READ: Why are youngsters ragebooking to prevent burnoutHowever, this bone-deep exhaustion is not limited to adults at work; it affects children, too. A child's daily grind is overlooked because, in comparison to adults, their workload of studies may seem lighter. Additionally, school is frequently seen as the time to push harder, score well, and secure a good college. But when this pressure builds up unchecked, it can take a serious toll on their mental health.

Children, too, can experience burnout. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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This is where parents play a very important role. Active, attentive monitoring can help them spot early signs of burnout and step in with the right support before it escalates.

To understand how parents can help children cope with academic burnout, in a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Prakriti Poddar, Global Head- Mental Wellbeing, Roundglass Living, explained how constant academic pressure can push children to a tipping point, leaving them stretched thin and emotionally drained. She emphasised that when performance becomes the sole focus, children may begin to lose their sense of balance, making it harder for them to cope with stress healthily.

“Academic burnout has become a quiet epidemic, and it can show up differently in each child. For some, it manifests as crippling perfectionism and anxiety. For others, it's the gradual retreat from everything they once loved,” Prakriti explained how this form of burnout shows up in kids, looks different in every child.

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{{^usCountry}} Burnout can take contrasting forms- some children internalise it and aim for perfectionism even when silently, they are anxious, others may withdraw and lose interest in activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Burnout can take contrasting forms- some children internalise it and aim for perfectionism even when silently, they are anxious, others may withdraw and lose interest in activities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Emotional awareness is critical when it comes to spotting burnout in children. Moodiness, especially in teenagers, is generally easy to ignore or dismiss as a hormonal ‘sensitive’ phase. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emotional awareness is critical when it comes to spotting burnout in children. Moodiness, especially in teenagers, is generally easy to ignore or dismiss as a hormonal ‘sensitive’ phase. {{/usCountry}}

Engage in stress-bursting activities like drawing together. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Prakriti revealed five holistic ways parents can help:

1. Get curious about your child

Every child has a unique nervous system, temperament, and stress threshold.

Notice what energises them and what drains them.

Burnout often arises when you repeatedly push children away from how they naturally thrive.

2. Watch for child's personal warning signs

Some children go quiet, while others become restless or irritable, some may push themselves harder, while others disengage completely.

Tuning into these signals early helps a lot.

3. Match your support to child's needs

What reassures one child may overwhelm another. Some thrive with structure, while others need more breathing room.

Supporting a child through burnout is less about enforcing solutions and more about adapting to their individual needs.

4. Build wellbeing practices together

Practices like mindfulness, movement, breathwork, and journaling work best when children are involved in choosing them, and ownership of stress management techniques feels less like a task and more like support.

5. Show your child they matter beyond report card

Children who feel valued for who they are, not just what they achieve, develop stronger resilience.

Feeling seen and understood creates a powerful buffer against burnout.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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