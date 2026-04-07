Why are youngsters ragebooking to prevent burnout

There is a new travel behaviour taking shape across urban India. It is not driven by long planning cycles or carefully mapped itineraries, but by fatigue. A difficult week, sustained work pressure, or the build-up of everyday stress is prompting young professionals to make quick, unplanned travel decisions. This growing trend, popularly referred to as “rage booking”, is emerging as a response to burnout among Gen Z and millennials (Photo: Adobe Stock)

This growing trend, popularly referred to as “rage booking”, is emerging as a response to burnout among Gen Z and millennials. Instead of waiting for annual holidays, travellers are opting for short, spontaneous trips to break routine and reset.

Data reflects the shift. According to Cleartrip’s Unpacked 2025 report, nearly 38 lakh flight tickets were booked within 48 hours of departure last year. Travel bookings by Gen Z also recorded a sharp rise, growing by 650% in 2025.

For Rajvi Dedhia, a corporate legal professional, this response has become instinctive. “Whenever I feel stressed, burnt out, or overwhelmed, I have to move out of the space I am in. I need open skies, fresh air and no car horns. I have booked multiple weekend getaways and even taken impromptu leave to step away,” she says.

Rise of short, spontaneous trips Travel planners say this shift is clearly visible in booking patterns. “Impulsive travel has become far more common, especially among Gen Z and millennials. People are not waiting for long holidays anymore. They are booking trips the moment they feel overwhelmed,” says Harsh Vira, founder of The Bucketlister Travel Company.

The nature of travel is also changing. Shorter, more frequent breaks are replacing longer vacations.

“We are seeing a strong rise in last-minute bookings, particularly for weekend getaways and two to four-day trips. Many travellers reach out just days before departure, sometimes within the same week, with a simple brief: ‘I just need to get out’,” Vira adds. The trend is especially prominent in metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, where proximity to nearby destinations makes quick travel easier. “Corporate burnout is a key driver, but corporate structures also limit how often people can take extended leave. Short, spontaneous trips have become the most viable escape,” he says.

Convenience over cost While the purpose of these trips varies, the underlying intent remains consistent: to disconnect. “Relaxing and switching off is the priority. I avoid making the trip too hectic,” says Rajvi. For others, travel is more activity-driven. “I usually travel with friends, so it’s a mix of exploring and doing things,” says Dhruv.

Travel companies note that these trips are increasingly experience-led. “People are choosing nearby hill stations, beaches, camping, trekking or villa stays where they can unwind without extensive planning. Curated group trips are also becoming popular because they reduce decision-making,” says Vira. Also, this impulsive behaviour is also influencing spending patterns. “In many cases, travellers are spending more. When a trip is driven by stress, convenience becomes more important than cost. People are willing to pay a premium for ease and speed,” he says.

More than a fad Adding a mental health perspective, psychologist Anuja Kapur explains that this behaviour is not irrational, but a response to sustained pressure. “Burnout has become a common part of everyday conversation. People are tired of constantly trying to perform well at work and at home. With little work-life balance, ‘rage booking’ is actually a reasonable response. Any time off is used to relax and reset,” she says. Kapur links the trend to shifts that began during the pandemic: “Young people now want to break out of that cycle. There is a growing interest in wellness and spiritual tourism, and weekend getaways are something they actively look forward to.”

Where are people rage booking?

International hotspots: Bali (Indonesia)

Phuket (Thailand)

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam)

Domestic favourites: Udaipur

Pondicherry

Manali, Kasol, Dharamsala

Common traits: Easy access (visa-free or quick connectivity)

Short-duration friendly (2–5 days)

Experience-first, not itinerary-driven